Gujarat Giants crowned champions of Ultimate Kho Kho League 2024

Cuttack: Gujarat Giants was crowned the champion of Season 2 of the Ultimate Kho Kho League after overcoming opponent Chennai Quick Guns in the final of the tournament on Saturday. The Giants won by 31-26 against the Chennai team, dominating the contest from the start.

This is the first title for Gujarat Giants that is owned by Adani Sportsline, who are firmly committed to the growth and benefit of indigenous sports.

“We are delighted to top Season 2 of the Ultimate Kho Kho League. The team performed brilliantly throughout the season and the win is a testament to the efforts behind the scenes by the Adani Sportsline team,” said captain Akshay Bhangare.

Gujarat Giants was in scintillating form throughout the tournament and was one of the most entertaining teams in the mix. It finished third in the league stage with 21 points and a score difference of 55 after winning 6 games, drawing a couple and losing some others.

In the semi-final, Gujarat Giants played home team Odisha Juggernauts and won the closely contested encounter 29-27 to march into the final.

“Gujarat Giants weave Kho Kho magic! 🦁 @GiantsKho clinch their first @ultimatekhokho trophy, driven by dazzling attacking prowess. Kudos to Coach Sanjeev Sharma, Asst Coach Mahesh — your remarkable journey to victory is engraved in Kho Kho history! @AdaniSportsline @AdaniOnline,” tweeted Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises.