Odisha Juggernauts Set for Semi-Finals Clash Against Gujarat Giants After Successful Group Stage

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Juggernauts concluded the group stage of Season 2 in the Ultimate Kho Kho with a 34-23 win against Mumbai Khiladis. Securing their place in the semi-finals, they are set to face the Gujarat Giants in the next round. With 23 points in 10 matches, comprising 6 victories and only two losses, the Odisha Juggernauts finish second on the table.

Speaking ahead of the semi-finals, Sports Secretary, Shri Vineel Krishna said, “Promoting indigenous sports is very important to us and therefore we are delighted to see the state-owned franchise of the Odisha Juggernauts only two victories away from a second consecutive title in the Ultimate Kho-kho League. We are sure the fans will turn out in huge numbers to support their team.”

For the reigning champions, a second consecutive title would be another triumph in Kho Kho following Odisha’s two silver medals in Men’s and Women’s Kho-Kho at the recently concluded 37th edition of the National Games.

With both teams eager for the prize, fans can expect a hard-fought affair. In their previous two encounters against the Gujarat Giants, the Odisha Juggernauts won their most recent clash 35-27, while conceding defeat in their first encounter, 29-34.

Expressing confidence ahead of the semi-finals, Odisha Juggernauts Captain, Dipesh More said, “It’s always good to go into a high-pressure game like a semi-final with a victory so we are feeling confident. The team is looking forward to the support from the home crowd and these factors can make a big difference in critical games.”

Notably, the Odisha Juggernauts have been equipped with a physio, masseur and strength and conditioning coach from Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance, along with the resources of the recently inaugurated, state-of-the-art Sports Science Centre at the Kalinga Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar. The Sports Science Centre houses specialised labs including a Para-Athlete Performance Lab, Biomechanics Lab, Altitude Training Chamber, Cryotherapy, floatation therapy and various other sports science equipment.

Speaking on their preparation during the tournament, vice-captain Gowtham MK said, “The set up has been very professional and it has exposed us to many techniques for training and recovery. Not only does this help our in-game performances but it has also helped us develop significantly as individual athletes.”

The Odisha Juggernauts will take on the Gujarat Giants on January 11th at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.