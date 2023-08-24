Parmjeet Kumar wins gold for India at Para-Powerlifting World Championships

Dubai: Parmjeet Kumar clinched the gold medal in the Senior Category of the World Championships in para-powerlifting, here on Wednesday. This exceptional accomplishment not only adds to India's illustrious winning chronicle but also marks India's first-ever gold at the esteemed World Championships. Paramjeet had earlier secured a bronze in the 2021 World Championships.

Competing in the up to 49 kg total event, Punjab's Parmjeet Kumar showed incredible strength and determination. He successfully lifted 150 kg, 155 kg, and 157 kg, totalling an impressive 462 kg. This outstanding performance was better than his competitor Morales Gonzalez from Colombia, who won the silver medal by lifting a total of 444 kg.

Parmjeet Kumar enthusiastically expressed his delight as he proudly upgraded his medal to the esteemed gold. He emphasized the significance of this achievement, affirming his place among the world's elite. With unwavering confidence, he discussed his forthcoming endeavors, which include competing in the Asian Games 2023 and the Paris Paralympics.

The Team Leader, Nitin Arya, emphasized their strategy of motivating athletes to deliver their utmost performance and to alleviate any pre-event pressure. Evidently, this approach has yielded remarkable results. Meanwhile, JP Singh, the main coach, said that the whole team's success came from working together. He emphasized how important teamwork was in winning these amazing medals.