Registrations for the 19th edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon opens

Mumbai: Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), Asia’s most prestigious running event will be held on the third Sunday of the new year, January 21st, 2024.

For the past 18 editions, Tata Mumbai Marathon has personified the pulse of Mumbai – a pulse that brings us together, no matter what the circumstances. Millions of hearts beating, in sync, for something greater than itself. Each heartbeat is a celebration of our resilience, can-do, will-do spirit, quest for betterment, desire to inspire, and unshakeable faith in ourselves - embodying the spirit of #HarDilMumbai.

Launch of the 19th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon was hosted in the glorious precincts of Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. The first citizen of Maharashtra, Honourable Governor Respected Shri. Ramesh Bais signed on, as the first participant of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024.

Procam International, promoters of the event announced registrations for the 19th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, to commence today at 6 PM on https://tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in/

Flagged off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the Race will witness participation from running enthusiasts across the world.

Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Respected Shri. Ramesh Bais, stated, “Raj Bhavan’s Darbaar Hall has seen various sporting events. I am overjoyed to kick start registrations for Tata Mumbai Marathon from here. The Tata Mumbai marathon acts as a channel that helped over 700 NGOs across the country raising Rs. 357.2 crores funds since its inception. Marathon is a festival and all prejudices are erased in this. People from various religions, classes and creeds come together to run for marathons. Since the past years, the journey of the Tata Mumbai Marathon has been incredible. It would be such a blessing if every village, every city, and every state had a marathon of its own.

In the past 20 years, Tata Mumbai Marathon has helped light up the lives of lakhs of people. Everyone must be enlightened about the importance of running and the holistic growth that it gives. We must encourage school and college-going students to participate in such events.”

Chhagan Bhujbal, Hon'ble Minister, Food & Civil Supplies, Government of Maharashtra, said, “Tata Mumbai Marathon has become the festival of Mumbai. If there is anyone who is more ecstatic after Anil Singh and Vivek Singh, it will be me to see so many people participate and give their blessings to us. There were difficulties too because of coronavirus and terrorist attacks but that did not stop us nor the lakhs of India from supporting the event.

This is the spirit of one of the best marathons among the 10 marathons in the world. I want to take this opportunity to tell the world that no matter what challenges we encounter, nothing can ever stop us from running.”

Sanjay Bansode, Hon'ble Minister, Sports & Youth Welfare, Government of Maharashtra, said, “Today, Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 has been inaugurated by the Hon’ble Governor Ramesh Bais. Tata Mumbai has created history by becoming one of the top ten marathons in the world. Tata Mumbai Marathon has been serving the country by helping in social welfare work and bringing unity in people since its inception. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and celebrate everyone associated with the marathon.”

Harish Bhat - Brand Custodian, Tata Sons, said “The Tata Mumbai Marathon is more than a race; it's a reflection of human drive and determination, mirroring the dynamic spirit of a city that never stops. This year, the initiative goes beyond mere competition; it bridges fitness with purpose and individual achievement with a larger societal responsibility. The marathon’s new TMM Green Bib initiative aims to provide every participant with an opportunity to play a vital role in preserving our environment and enhancing the livelihood of farmers of our country while achieving a higher level of fitness.”

He further added, “In a call to collective action, TMM 2024 invites not only the runners but all who care for our planet to join us and reshape this legendary event into a symbol for a more inclusive, cleaner, greener tomorrow. We hope that this year’s edition will set a precedent for what a strong sport-community relationship can achieve; where with every step, we move not just towards the finish line, but to better the world we all share.”

Ujjwal Mathur - SVP & Country Head - India Business, TCS, said, "We are thrilled to witness another exciting edition of Our Run – The Tata Mumbai Marathon which unites thousands of passionate fitness enthusiasts in India's city of dreams. As a long-standing supporter and pioneer in running events, TCS believes in the transformative power of sports, exemplifying our brand's values of self-belief, community, and a promising future. With our diverse workforce, we actively encourage a healthy lifestyle, making wellness an integral part of our corporate culture. The marathon's success has not only fueled Indian long- and middle-distance runners' ambitions but also contributed significantly to charitable causes, impacting millions across the nation."