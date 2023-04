Special Olympics Bharat Athletes scale up preparation for Berlin Games 2023

NOIDA: Over 380 Campers, including 177 Special Athletes, from 23 States of India are participating in 15 sports at the National Coaching Camp, supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India. The camp is being held at the Amity University UP, NOIDA with all the sport disciplines organised within the sprawling campus of the University and, Golf being held at the NOIDA Golf Course.

SO Bharat announced the strength of the delegation in the presence of Rani Rampal, former captain, Indian Hockey Team and distinguished guests including Dr Mahesh Sharma, MP Gautam Buddh Nagar, UP, Dr Mallika Nadda, Chairperson, SO Bharat, Shivani, SO Bharat Cycling athlete, Professor (Dr.) Balvinder Shukla, Air Cmde LK Sharma, Executive Director, SO Bharat along with the Athletes and Coaches. Dr Ashok K Chauhan, Founder, Amity University joined the event virtually.

This is the third preparatory Camp for India’s participation at the Special Olympics World Summer Games being held in Berlin, Germany in June 2023. The Camp aims to further hone the individual as well as competitive skills of the athletes to finally face global competition. Sessions of coaches briefing and training of the athletes are running parallel to ensure a holistic experience to both, also providing expanded opportunities of engagements between the two. Additionally Oral health screenings will also be organised on April 28 as part of regular medical screenings that aims to maintain health parameters for an enhanced quality of life.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team player Padma Shri Rani Rampal gave her best wishes to the athletes: “I feel elated to be a part of such a beautiful endeavour that is showcasing the true beauty of human spirit at a global stage. Only sports have the power to bring all of us together and shatter down any existing barriers. It is great to see the level of facilities that are being provided to the athletes at the National Camp at the Amity University before the World Games as it will not only boost the confidence of our esteemed group of special athletes, but also motivate them to achieve their best results.”

“I extend my best wishes to the Indian contingent at the Berlin Games 2023 and hope to see them earn many laurels for the country. I also wish to express my gratitude to Special Olympics Bharat and Amity University for inviting me here and allowing me the opportunity to be a part of this special event,” said Rani Rampal.

Dr Mallika Nadda said, “The World Games is an opportunity for the Athletes to demonstrate ability, positivity, and confidence. The world gets to see the beauty of diversity and Inclusion. The National Camp being conducted here, at the Amity University, is witnessing our Athletes pushing their limit even further, under the able guidance of our Coaches, and gaining more confidence to level global competition. We hope to spread a message of recognising and respecting differences through events such as this, for the whole community here, to develop an attitude of Inclusion.”

Sharing his opinion, Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder, Amity Universities, said, “Amity has been doing tremendous work to support the differently-abled and less privileged children through Amitasha and Atulasha Schools under the aegis of Amity Humanity Foundation (AHF). This is yet another milestone achieved by Amity towards its endeavors to support the differently-abled for holistic development of their personality and provide them a platform to showcase and nurture their skills. Amity wishes all the participants all the very best for their performance and may the participants from the Indian contingent win the maximum medals at Berlin Games 2023.”