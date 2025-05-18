Kabaddi News

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 auction: Jaideep Dahiya, Aslam Inamdar, Sunil Kumar among key players retained

Jaideep Ahlawat KabaddiNew Delhi: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) – on Saturday – announced the ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’, and ‘New Young Players’ for Season 12, with the season 12 auction set to take place on May 31 and June 1 in Mumbai. While most franchises have retained their key players, they will also be looking to build stronger units in the upcoming PKL Season 12 Player Auction.

Top players retained by their respective teams include Sunil Kumar and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (U Mumba), Jaideep Dahiya (Haryana Steelers), Surender Gill (UP Yoddhas), and the Puneri Paltan duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat.

Meanwhile, a total of 83 players were retained across three categories: 25 in the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 23 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 35 in the New Young Players (NYP) category.

500+ players, including notable Indian players like Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Ashu Malik and PKL 11's top raider Devank Dalal, are set to go under the hammer. Iranian powerhouses Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui alongside PKL veterans Maninder Singh, and Pardeep Narwal, will also enter the PKL 12 auction.

An interesting statistic to note is that star raider Naveen Kumar will go under the hammer for the first time. The PKL 8 winner will enter the auction having scored 1102 Raid Points for Dabang Delhi K.C. across six seasons. He will be the first player in the history of the league to have 1000+ points with a single team before entering a PKL auction.

For the auction, both domestic and overseas players will be divided into four categories: A, B, C, and D. Within each category, players will be further classified as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’, and ‘Raiders’. The base prices for each category are:

Category A: INR 30 Lakh

Category B: INR 20 Lakh

Category C: INR 13 Lakh

Category D: INR 9 Lakh

Each franchise will have a total salary purse of INR 5 Crore available for its squad.

The list of “Elite Retained Players” is appended below:  

TEAM
PLAYER 1
PLAYER 2
PLAYER 3
PLAYER 4
PLAYER 5
PLAYER 6
Bengal Warriors
Vishwas S
_
_
_
_
_
Bengaluru Bulls
_
 
_
_
 
_
_
_
Dabang Delhi K.C.
_
 
_
 
_
 
_
_
_
Gujarat Giants
Himanshu Singh
Himanshu
_
_
_
_
Haryana Steelers
Rahul Sethpal
Vinay
_
_
_
_
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Reza Mirbagheri
_
 
_
_
_
_
Patna Pirates
Hamid Mirzaei Nader
Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj
_
_
_
_
Puneri Paltan
Abinesh Nadarajan
Gaurav Khatri
Pankaj Mohite
_
_
_
Tamil Thalaivas
Moein Shafaghi
Himanshu
Sagar
_
_
_
Telugu Titans
Shankar Bhimraj Gadai
Ajit Pandurang Pawar
_
_
_
_
U Mumba
Sunil Kumar
Rohit
Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh
Satish Kannan
 
_
UP Yoddhas
Sumit
Bhavani Rajput
Sahul Kumar
Surender Gill
Ashu Singh
_
 
The list of “Retained Young Players” is appended below:  
 
TEAM
PLAYER 1
PLAYER 2
PLAYER 3
PLAYER 4
PLAYER 5
Bengal Warriorz
_
_
_
_
_
Bengaluru Bulls
_
_
_
_
_
Dabang Delhi K.C.
_
_
_
_
_
Gujarat Giants
Parteek Dahiya
Rakesh
_
_
_
Haryana Steelers
Shivam Anil Patare
Jaideep
Jaya Soorya NS
Vishal S. Tate
_
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Abhishek KS
_
_
_
_
Patna Pirates
Sudhakar M
_
_
_
_
Puneri Paltan
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar
Mohit Goyat
Dadaso Shivaji Pujari
Aditya Tushar Shinde
_
Tamil Thalaivas
Nitesh Kumar
Narender
Ronak
Vishal Chahal
Aashish
Telugu Titans
Ankit
Praful Sudam Zaware
_
_
_
U Mumba
Mukilan Shanmugam
_
_
_
_
UP Yoddhas
Hitesh
Gagana Gowda HR
Shivam Chaudhary
_
_
The list of “Existing New Young Players” is appended below:  
 
TEAM
PLAYER 1
PLAYER 2
PLAYER 3
PLAYER 4
Bengal Warriorz
Yash Malik
Manjeet
Deep Kumar
Sushil Kambrekar
Bengaluru Bulls
Chandranaik M
Lucky Kumar
Manjeet
Pankaj
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Sandeep
Mohit
_
_
Gujarat Giants
_
_
_
_
Haryana Steelers
Sahil
Manikandan N
Vikas Ramadas Jadhav
_
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Ronak Singh
Nitin Kumar
Sombir
Ritik Sharma
Patna Pirates
Ayan
Navdeep
Deepak
Sahil Patil
Puneri Paltan
_
_
_
_
Tamil Thalaivas
Anuj Kaluram Gawade
Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare
_
_
Telugu Titans
Sagar
Chetan Sahu
Nitin
Rohit
U Mumba
Ajit Chouhan
Deepak Kundu
Lokesh Ghosliya
Sunny
UP Yoddhas
Jayesh Vikas Mahajan
Gangaram
Sachin
Keshav Kumar

