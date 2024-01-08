The pair of Jaideep and Mohit is the backbone of the Haryana Steelers, says Head Coach Manpreet Singh

MUMBAI: The Haryana Steelers bounced back into form with a 41-35 victory over Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Sunday. Speaking about the match Haryana Steelers' Head Coach Manpreet Singh said, "The pair of Jaideep and Mohit is the backbone of the Haryana Steelers. Mohit was very confident that he could take on Maninder since he has got him out many times. It feels really good to see a player showcase high confidence. I wouldn't have minded even if we lost against Bengal Warriors because the players gave their best on the mat."

The Steelers triumphed in the game, but Warriors' Shrikant Jadhav scored a Super 10 in the game. When asked if the team could've performed better against Jadhav, the Head Coach said, "The defence unit couldn't coordinate well while tackling Shrikant Jadhav, however, we also pulled off Super Tackles against him. We could've certainly defended better against him, but the players will make mistakes in every game."

Manpreet Singh also spoke about Chandran Ranjit's performance in the game. The raider scored 7 raid points in the match. He said, "Ranjit isn't completely fit at the moment. I substituted him when I noticed that he started to lose energy on the mat. However, he gave his 100 percent on every raid. He'll regain full fitness in the upcoming matches."

The Haryana Steelers will be taking on U Mumba in their next match on 10 January 2023 in Mumbai. When asked about taking on the home side, Manpreet Singh said, "I have grown up in Mumbai and therefore my team gets a lot of love here. The fans in Mumbai will not only come to support U Mumba. They come to the stadium to support kabaddi. U Mumba has a great team balance and it'll be difficult to defeat them."

The Haryana Steelers are currently in the sixth position on the points table with 6 wins from 10 matches.