I dreamt of being on TV and PKL gave me that chance, says PKL Season 3 MVP award winner Rohit Kumar

Mumbai: The Pro Kabaddi League is on the cusp of starting its landmark tenth season this year and it’s time to celebrate the glorious journey. As we build toward the milestone edition, PKL will be looking back at some of the biggest moments through the PKL MVP’s Special Memories content series. Each of the players who have won the Most Valuable Player Award will speak about how PKL has changed their lives.

The MVP award winner in the third season of the Pro Kabaddi League – Rohit Kumar, who scored 102 raid points to help the Patna Pirates clinch their first-ever title in 2016, expressed about the importance of television broadcasting of the League, "The League being broadcast on national television was a big deal for us. I used to see other sportspersons on television and I used to wonder when my time would come.”

Speaking about the growth of kabaddi over the last nine seasons through the Pro Kabaddi League, Rohit said, "The competition got off to a great start nine years ago and it's getting bigger with every season. We have received a lot of love and support right from the first season. PKL has grown the game of kabaddi tremendously. Now, wherever we go, people recognize us and ask for photographs. Once I met a fan who even had a tattoo of my face on his shoulder. The Pro Kabaddi League gave kabaddi players a new lease of life in 2014."

Rohit Kumar, who recorded 5 Super 10s in his debut season in 2016, also talked about how he prepared ahead of his maiden appearance in the Pro Kabaddi League, “I played kabaddi in my village for a long time as my father also used to play kabaddi. I gradually started competing in School Nationals and then made my way to the National Camp. I was a bit nervous when I started playing in PKL as I played in front of a large audience and television cameras for the first time. But I got used to the atmosphere and adapted to it as I played more games.”

When asked about the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction for the landmark Season 10, the raider said, "I am really excited about the Player Auction and I am eager to be a part of a team. Unfortunately, I didn't perform very well in the last two seasons. However, I am fully prepared for the next season and my confidence is high. If I get a chance to play in this year's PKL Season, I will certainly produce my best."

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction will now held on 9th & 10th October 2023 and the tenth edition of PKL will begin on 2nd December 2023.