Jaipur, Haryana, Patna & Pune franchisees share thoughts on Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Player Auctions

Mumbai: VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), will be holding the much-awaited Season 9 Player Auction on August 5 - 6, 2022 in Mumbai. All the 12 teams are currently working on their Player Auction strategy and are eager to build strong teams for the upcoming season 9.

Speaking ahead of the Player Auctions, Bunty Walia (CEO, Jaipur Pink Panthers) said, "Our preparations for this year's auctions are in full swing. The auctions are always very unpredictable, so you have to focus on each and every aspect of it. But, at the same time, it's very exciting, and we are ready for it. We are looking forward to building a strong and balanced side, which will help us with the title this year."

Meanwhile, Divyanshu Singh (CEO, Haryana Steelers) said, “The Player Auctions are a very dynamic process, so we have to be flexible in terms of our strategies. It's important to be prepared for all possible outcomes. Our aim is to build a strong team, and we have chalked out a few strategies for this. We're looking forward to putting together a group of players who can go out there, play fearless and bring the trophy home."

Mr Rajesh Shah - Owner of Patna Pirates expressed, "The Player Auctions are like a test for the team management, and it's not that easy. You have to put in a lot of effort, you've to be prepared for all the challenges that you might face at the auction table. All the teams vie to acquire the right kind of talent, so it's going to be a huge tussle between all the teams. But we will enter the auction hall with a clear mindset and we are very much aware of what our requirements are for this season."

Kailash Kandpal (CEO, Puneri Paltan) also shared his thoughts, “The auction is always an exciting event. We have managed to retain some important impact players. The coach BC Ramesh has a clear plan for the auction & hopefully we will be able to execute the same.”

VIVO PKL Player Auction will be broadcast LIVE on 5th August, 6:30 PM onwards on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.