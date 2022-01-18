We will focus on reducing our mistakes during crucial moments of our upcoming matches: Jaideep Dahiya

Bengaluru: The Haryana Steelers will be looking to bounce back after going down 25-28 to Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Saturday. The Steelers are all set to take on Puneri Paltan in their next match in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Haryana's Defender Jaideep Dahiya expressed that the side is fully prepared to play against Puneri Paltan, "We were disappointed after the previous match because we were in the contest throughout the game, but we made a few errors in the last few minutes of the match which cost us the game. We will definitely look to correct our mistakes. We are absolutely ready to take on the Puneri Paltan and we will try our best to win the match."

Jaideep added that the Haryana Steelers will focus on reducing their mistakes in crucial moments, "Our combination is properly set in the offense and defense departments, but we have been making some small mistakes which has made it difficult for us to record more wins in the competition. We will focus on reducing our mistakes during crucial moments of our upcoming matches."

When asked about the players to look out for in Puneri Paltan, the defender said, "We will have to watch out for defender Vishal Bharadwaj and raiders Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar and Nitin Tomar. The entire team of Puneri Paltan is good, but we will look at the video footage of their game and plan our strategies accordingly."

Jaideep also expressed that he is enjoying his time with the Haryana Steelers, "This is my first season of the Pro Kabaddi League. It's been fantastic to be part of the Haryana Steelers team. We are like a family and all of us have a lot of fun together."