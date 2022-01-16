Haryana Steelers go down 25-28 against Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Bengaluru: The Haryana Steelers fought their hearts out, but went down 25-28 against Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Saturday. The two sides played out a neck-to-neck contest until the Delhi side effected two crucial raids in the dying minutes of the match to pull off a thrilling victory.

Dabang Delhi KC got off to a good start and took a 6-3 lead in the opening minutes of the match, however, Meetu pulled off a fantastic raid in the 6th minute and moments later, the Steelers effected a great tackle and got close to Delhi's score. But, the Delhi team carried out a tackle and a raid in the 11th minute and stayed in the lead at 9-6. The Haryana side effected a brilliant tackle in the 13th minute and stayed in the contest. The Steelers pulled off a great tackle in the 15th minute, but the Delhi side still held the lead at 10-8. The two sides played out an even contest in the last few minutes of the first half and none of the teams could run away with the match. In the 20th minute, the Steelers pulled off a tackle and levelled the scores at 11-11.

Delhi attained the momentum in the opening minutes of the second half and took the lead at 14-12. However, the Steelers carried out a fantastic tackle in the 26th minute and levelled the scores at 15-15. Moments later, Vinay effected a raid as the Steelers took the lead at 16-15. The two teams continued to play out a neck-to-neck contest as the two teams were locked at 18-18 in the 33rd minute. Delhi took the lead at 20-18, but Ashish pulled off a brilliant raid as the Steelers levelled the scores once again. The Haryana side effected a fantastic tackle and regained the lead at 22-21 in the 36th minute. Moments later, Kandola pulled off a top-quality raid and handed his team a two-point lead at 23-21. However, the Delhi side fought back and levelled the scores at 23-23. Dabang Delhi KC pulled off a Super Raid in the dying minutes of the match and closed out the victory at 28-25.