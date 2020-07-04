IOS Sports signs India’s youngest weightlifting sensation Jeremy Lalrinnunga

New Delhi: IOS Sports & Entertainment on Friday announced the signing of India’s youngest weightlifting sensation Jeremy Lalrinnunga. The youngster from Mizoram created history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. He recently also became the national record holder in the Men’s 67 kg category by lifting a combined weight of 299 kg at the 72nd Men’s Senior National Weightlifting Championship.

Jeremy joins the long list of elite athletes managed by the company that includes boxing superstars MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh, IAAF World U-20 Champion in 400m and Asian Games 2018 gold medallist Hima Das, Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medallists Manika Batra, Asian Games 2018 Gold medallist Jinson Johnson and his female weightlifting teammate, Mirabai Chanu who has won a silver and gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

Jeremy began weightlifting at the tender age of 7 where he began training with light bamboo sticks and water connection pipes at the Aizwal Weightlifting Federation. When the coaches were convinced that he was ready for the next step, they advised his parents to shift Jeremy to the Army Institute of Sports in Pune for better quality coaching and guidance.

In the 2019 Asian Youth Championship, Jeremy went on a record smashing spree and broke his own world youth record by lifting a combined weight of 299 kg and bagging a gold medal.

The relentless youngster has shown consistency and a desire to continuously improve at the international level. At the Qatar International Cup last December, he claimed three world records en route to his silver-medal winning efforts in the 67kg weight category. Jeremy broke his own Youth World and Youth Asian record in the snatch, clean and jerk and total lift to end with a total effort of 306kgs.

His fine performances in recent international competitions leave the youngster in a strong position to represent India at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics in the Men’s weightlifting 67 kg category.

On welcoming the weightlifter to the IOS family, Neerav Tomar, promoter of the company said, “At such a young age, Jeremy has achieved a lot. We know that he has a bright future and we hope he continues to excel as an athlete. We hope to serve him in the best possible way.”

On signing with IOS, Jeremy Lalrinnunga said, “I’m looking forward to a great association with IOS Sports. They are India’s leading sports management agency and have helped athletes build a solid brand image over the years. Their record speaks for itself and I’m happy to associate with them."