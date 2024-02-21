India shine bright on opening day of Asian Track Cycling Championships

New Delhi: India's dominance at the outset of the 43rd Senior, 30th Junior Asian Track & 12th Para Track Cycling Championships at the renowned Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, echoed resoundingly as the country secured an impressive haul of 4 medals - 1 Gold, 2 Silver, and 1 Bronze, a testament to the exceptional skill and resilience of its cycling cadre.

In a remarkable feat of prowess and teamwork, the Indian Women Junior Team, consisting of Sarita Kumari, Niya Sebastian, Sabina Kumari, and Zaina Mohammed Ali Pirkhan, soared to victory in the Team Sprint event, surpassing the Korean team and clinching the Gold medal. With a remarkable time of 53.383s, the Indian team showcased their ability to compete at the highest level, firmly establishing their supremacy on the track.

Reflecting on their historic achievement, Sarita and Niya expressed their jubilation, highlighting the significance of their hard work and the platform provided. Their victory underscores India's potential when equipped with world-class facilities and opportunities. They remarked on the dreamlike feeling of defeating Asia's strongest team, crediting their success to teamwork and the guidance of their coach and support staff.

In the Men Junior Team Sprint event, the Indian trio of Narayan Mahto, Syed Khalid Baghi, and Mayanglambam Wattaba Meitei demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, securing the Silver medal despite stiff competition from the Korean team. With a time of 47.936s, the Indian contingent exhibited resilience and a commitment to excel on the global stage.

The para-cycling team contributed significantly to India's medal tally, delivering an outstanding performance in the Para Team Sprint event. Comprised of Arshad Shaikh, Jalaluddin Ansari, and Basavaraj Horaddi, the team earned a well-deserved Silver medal with a commendable time of 1:02.661s. Their inspiring display underscored India's formidable presence in para-cycling and set the stage for further triumphs.

The momentum continued as India's Women Junior Team, represented by Harshita Jakhar, Suhani Kumari, Dhanyadha JP, and Bhumika, secured a hard-earned Bronze medal in the fiercely contested Team Pursuit event. Their victory, achieved through sheer perseverance and skill, added to India's growing medal tally and highlighted the nation's increasing prominence in track cycling.

As the championships progress, India remains committed to excellence, buoyed by the unwavering support of the nation. With each pedal stroke, Indian cyclists are poised to make their mark in sporting history, embodying resilience, determination, and sporting prowess.

Hosted by the Cycling Federation of India, this prestigious event has drawn participants from 18 nations across Asia, all vying fiercely for glory and a coveted spot at the upcoming Paris Olympics. As the final continental championships before the Olympics, the stage is set for unparalleled excitement, with Team India primed to seize every opportunity, buoyed by the advantage of competing on home turf.