CM Trophy 2024: Jithin, Thiya clinch 100m gold in school boys and girls category

Chennai: Jithin Arjunan of Dindigul district and Thiya of Coimbatore district were crowned the fastest sprinters in the school boys and girls category of the CM Trophy 2024 on Saturday.

Jithin stopped the clock at 10.72 sec in the boys final while Thiya crossed the finish line in 12.41 sec.

In the college boys and girls category, Mohamedhaone of Chennai won the boys 100m final with a time of 10.71 sec while the girls gold went to Tirupur’s Angelsilvia M with a time of 11.98 sec.

The 2024 CM Trophy will witness over 33,000 participants from 38 districts and will compete across five categories – school, college students, public, government employees and differently-abled persons -- in 36 sports disciplines.

Earlier, Chennai district consolidated their position at the top of the medals tally by bagging three more track and field gold medals on Saturday.

Merlin Hannah S opened Chennai’s gold medal account in athletics by clinching the school girls Shot Put event with a throw of 14.04m.

Lavanya R then bagged the college girls 1500m gold with a time of 4:44.48s and Satish Kumar finished the college boys 3000m race well ahead of competition with a time of 8:19.84s.

VENUE: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Sport – Athletics

· Event/Category 100m- School Boys

Gold: Jithin Arjunan (Dindigul) 10.72s; Silver: Shakthisharan (Coimbatore) 10.78s; Bronze: Harish S (Chennai) 11.10s

· Event/Category 100m- School Girls

Gold: Thiya (Coimbatore) 12.41s; Silver: K Monasri (Thriuvannamalai) 13.02s; Bronze: Prema V (Tiruppur) 13.04s

Event/Category 400m- School Boys

Gold: Thulasivenu (Salem) 50.15s; Silver: Dhanush S (Chennai) 50.19s; Bronze: Yuvan Sharavan (Coimbatore) 50.23s

· Event/Category 3000m - School Boys

Gold: Saravanan (Salem) 8:46:89 minutes; Silver: Akash (Coimbatore) 8:46:89m; Bronze: E Tamilselvan (Kanchipuram) 8:49:50m

· Event/Category -1500 - School Girls

Gold: Gowsika L (Virudhunagar) 4:47:52 minutes; Silver: Wincya Elizabeth W (Kancheepuram) 4:51:09 m; Bronze: V Mahalakshmi (Namakkal) 4:52:74m

· Event/Category - Shot-put - School Boys

Gold: Padma Thejus (Thirunelveli)16.82m; Silver: M Abhinav (Ramanathapuram) 14:24m; Bronze: V Sabarish ( Kancheepuram) 14.16m

· Event/Category - Shot-put - School Girls

Gold: Merlin Hannah S (Chennai) 14.04m; Silver: Anushree KS (Erode) 13.26m; Bronze: Shinee Nithila (Coimbatore) 12.87m

· Event/Category - High Jump - School Boys

Gold: Ashok Kumar (Theni) 1.97m; Silver: P Theesa (Sivagangai) 1.90m; Bronze: Sakhtivel (Thirunelveli) 1.85m

Event/Category - 100m - College Men

Gold: Mohamedhaone (Chennai) 10.71s; Silver: Jayakumar (Vellore) 10.85s; Bronze: B Aravindan (Kancheepuram) 10.874s

· Event/Category - 100m - College Women

Gold: Angelsilvia M (Tiruppur) 11.98s; Silver: M Kowsalya(Coimbatore) 12.09s; Bronze: Subadharshini (Thiruvallur) 12.23s

· Event/Category - 3000m- College Men

Gold: Sathish Kumar (Chennai) 8:19:84m; Silver: KV Ahil Ram (Kanniyakumari) 8:25:63m; Bronze: Pragatheeshwaran (Thanjavur) 8:29:02m

· Event/Category – Shot-put – College - Men

Gold: A Vishwa (Namakkal) 17.19m; Silver: Balaji G (Chengalpattu) 17.15m; Bronze: Abyjith (Trichirappalli) 15.91m

· Event/Category – Shot-put – College - Women

Gold: Vaishnavi (Perambalur) 14.37m; Silver: Sharmila (Chennai) 13.87m; Bronze: V Madhumitha (Ramanathapuram) 13.23m

· Event/Category - High jump- College Women

Gold: Gopika (Salem) 1.74m; Silver: Varsha (Chennai) 1.68m (by tie-breaker); Bronze: Gracena. G Merly (Kanniyakumari) 1.68m

· Event/Category -1500 - College Women

Gold: Lavanya R (Chennai) 4:44:38 minutes; Silver: Soundarya K (Madurai) 4:46:15 m; Bronze: Swathi (Trichirappalli) 4:47:39m