India’s Future International Champions: 5 Emerging Women Athletes of India

New Delhi: As India advances on the global sports stage, a new generation of female athletes is emerging, poised to become the nation's next sports icons. This exciting transformation is supported by the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation and Anandana- The Coca-Cola India Foundation which are dedicated to nurturing and empowering young talent. Through substantial funding and support, including state-of-the-art facilities for professional training, these athletes are breaking records and inspiring future generations

Here’s a closer look at five women athletes to watch:

1. Shaili Singh

Shaili Singh has been making waves in Indian athletics. In 2018, at just 14 years old, she joined the Junior India Camp in the long jump and began training under Dronacharya Robert Bobby George, supported by the Sports Authority of India and the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation. Shaili holds national records in the U-16 (6.15 m), U-18 (6.48 m), and U-20 (6.76 m) categories. She earned a silver medal at the Junior World Athletics Championships in 2021 and another silver at the Asian Championships in 2023, marking her as a formidable competitor on the international stage.

In October 2023, she achieved a world ranking of 22 but narrowly missed the entry for the Paris Olympics 2024 in the World Ranking quota by just 11 points. Shaili won gold at the Indian Grand Prix in April 2023 with a personal best jump of 6.76 meters—the second-best by an Indian woman. In the same year, she secured a bronze in the World Athletics Seiko Grand Prix held in Yokohama, Japan, and also participated in the Asian Indoor Championships, the Budapest World Athletics Championships, and the Hangzhou Asian Games. In 2024, participated in six World Athletics Continental Tour bronze/international meets, where she secured two silvers and one bronze. Shaili is poised to carry forward India’s long jump legacy and is expected to break the national record of 6.83 meters set by Anju Bobby George at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

2. Poorva Hitesh Sawant

Poorva Hitesh Sawant is known for her explosive speed and strength. Her journey began at the age of seven, and since then, she has explored various events, including the long jump and heptathlon, before discovering her passion for the triple jump in 2021. After moving to Bangalore in 2022 to train under the guidance of Robert Bobby George, Poorva’s dedication has led to remarkable achievements. She finished 4th at the Asian Indoor Championship in 2023 with a jump of 13.06 meters, won gold in the National Federation Cup in 2023, and clinched gold at the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition and Indian Grand Prix in 2024. With a personal best of 13.31 meters, she is expected to become a strong competitor at the international level.

3. Ravada Kusuma

Ravada Kusuma, a talented long jumper from Andhra Pradesh, has faced her fair share of ups and downs throughout her athletic career, including injuries and fluctuations in performance at national competitions. In 2023, her hard work finally paid off as she won gold in the U-23 National Championship and silver in the All India Inter University Championship. In 2024, she secured gold in the Khelo India University Games, marking a significant turning point in her athletic career. After joining the National Junior Camp in 2017, the support from the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation provided her access to quality coaching, training facilities, and nutrition. With a personal best of 6.14 meters, Kusuma's immense potential suggests she has yet to achieve her best.

4. Namayi Ruchitha

Namayi Ruchitha is a rising star in athletics, showcasing her talent on the track. In 2022, she won gold at the U-20 National Athletics Championship in the 100-meter hurdles and silver at the Khelo India University Games. In 2023, she secured silver in the Junior National Athletic Championship, and in 2024, she clinched gold again at the Khelo India University Games. With a personal best time of 14.28 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, Namayi is a versatile and promising athlete to watch in future championships. The support from the foundation has allowed her to concentrate on her training and set ambitious goals, such as breaking the 14-second barrier in her events.

5. Susmita

Susmita’s journey hasn’t been easy; she has faced numerous challenges but her resolve to overcome these obstacles has been inspiring. Susmita draws strength from her family and her coach, Robert Bobby George, who motivates her to keep pushing forward. Her impressive achievements include earning silver at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2023, gold at the Khelo India Youth Games in 2022, gold in the U20 National Athletic Championship in 2023, and a bronze at both the Indian Grand Prix and the Indian Open Jumps Meet in 2024, with a personal best of 6.28 meters. As she continues to rise, Susmita is emerging as a strong contender for future sports glory in the long jump.