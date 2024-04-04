At 96, NS Dattatreya will be the oldest participant at upcoming TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024

Bengaluru: As the IT city gears up for the most anticipated Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru, scheduled for Sunday, 28th April 2024 where thousands of runners from various walks of life will come together to celebrate the joy of running - one participant is particularly brimming with excitement.

Meet NS Dattatreya, the 96-year-old avid distance runner who has time and again proven that you are only as old as you feel. The nonagenarian started his distance running journey in January 2019 and has run dozens of marathons and walkathons across borders. “After I ran my first marathon, I knew this was something I wanted to continue doing. It started with just wanting to keep fit and soon it turned into a lifestyle,” he said.

Further underlining, "There’s no point in having a lot of money if you aren’t able to enjoy it." Thus, emphasizing the need to pay attention to one's health and lifestyle.

Putting this in perspective, he elaborated, “The first thing a friend asks you when they meet you is about your health and not the money you have."

Shedding light on the exercises he does every day, he said, “I’m up by about 5:30 AM every day. I do my stretches and warm-ups. I then ride the cycle for about an hour or so. In the evenings I usually spend quite a bit of time on the treadmill we recently bought. My son Murali joins me during this time after getting home from his work.”

In an age where the virtual world is slowly taking over, NS Dattatreya believes it is important to indulge in some form of physical activity so as to not become a burden on one’s family. He said, “I used to play football when I was much younger. Now I run. I have always ensured that I maintained a healthy lifestyle. I believe there are two things that parents can give their children- quality education and preventing themselves from becoming a burden on their family by taking care of their health through physical exercise of some form or the other.”

Coming to the TCS World 10k Bengaluru, Dattatreya believes it is the no.1 distance-running event in Bengaluru. “It brings a lot of people together. Thousands of people participate and it helps send out the message of ‘health is wealth’, which is something I strongly advocate for. I have been a part of this event for the past few years and it has been an absolute pleasure,” he said.

“It is well organized and brings a lot of joy to the people of this wonderful city as well as those joining in from around the world.”

Come 28th April, Dattatreya will take the start-line at 5 AM to set a new milestone by becoming the first 96-year-old to complete the TCS World 10K.