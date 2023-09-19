Veteran runners express excitement for 18th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi: The 18th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is almost upon us, and runners from various parts of the National Capital are gearing up for Race Day (15th October). There’s plenty of enthusiasm amongst the participating runners, and especially among those, who have been at it for several years.

Sumant Kumar, who has participated in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon for over 15 years, expressed “For a running enthusiast, any opportunity to get going and run with fellow runners is fun. There is a bunch of us friends and we keep in touch and plan our runs, and it is another opportunity for us to meet and encourage each other, talk fitness.”

The 57-year-old, an engineer and an athlete from his school days noted that fitness was the main reason to take up running full-time during his formative years. “I wanted to remain fit and then I realized that I enjoyed it quite a bit and was able to maintain pace and stamina over a long distance. I thought this would be the best way to get some exercise, and not be dependent on a partner or a team.”

Meanwhile, Anil Gulati, who ran his first Delhi Half Marathon in 2006 and has been there at the starting line every year after that, said “Running is a sport that grows on you and there is no age barrier, so that is the best part. Another thing that I love about the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is that it allows us to run in the middle of the road in the city and look at the monuments from a very different point of view. You see Delhi from a very different angle, and one of the best aspects for me is you make friends.” He further added, “There are no losers in running and every step you take is a win."

Another veteran runner, Amit Gupta says he always feels really happy on Race Day, as the event brings people from all corners of the city and country together, making it a vibrant atmosphere, just as the winter begins to set in. Holder of a special bib (Bib Number – 2222) which he received on the 10th anniversary of the race, Amit expressed why he is [assionate about running, “The running culture has improved a lot over the last two decades, and it continues to grow at a rapid pace. Training for the marathon and the race too, both are very enjoyable, and helps stay in a discipline with a lot of excitement. And the best thing is you can do it alone, all you need is a pair of shoes and the road ahead.”

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be held on 15 October 2023. Registration for all physical race categories — Half marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run (Approx.4.5km), Senior Citizens’ Run (Approx.2.5km) and the Champions with Disability Run (Approx. 2.5km) is open until 11:59 PM on Friday, 22nd September 2023 or until spots are filled, whichever is earlier.