Neeraj Chopra creates history by becoming first Indian athlete to win silver medal at World Athletics Championships

New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. Chopra, with a throw of 88.13 metres, finished second in the ‘Men’s Javelin Throw final’ held at Hayward Field, Eugene (Oregon), the United States.

Meanwhile, defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, won gold with a throw of 90.54m, whereas, while Olympic silver medal winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic won the bronze with 88.09m.

Earlier, Chopra had scripted history by winning the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and had become only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a yellow metal in the mega event.

Speaking about silver medal win at the Championships, Chopra said, " “I didn’t feel good during my first three throws. My warm-up was not good. I felt something in my groin during my throw but I think it is OK. Throwing in this wind was also a learning experience. But we have the World Championships again next year, so I will try to do better in Budapest.”