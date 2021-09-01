Tokyo Paralympics 2020: India’s Mariyappan Thangavelu wins silver, Sharad Kumar bags bronze in high jump in T42/T63 category

Tokyo: India’s Mariyappan Thangavelu cleared 1.86m to win the silver medal in the men’s high jump T42/T63 at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, fellow countryman Sharad Kumar won the bronze medal after clearing 1.83m, while USA’s Sam Grewe (T63 class) won the gold medal after clearing 1.88m.

Earlier in the day, shooter Singhraj Adana fetched a bronze in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event. Adana shot a score of 216.8 in the final. China’s Chao Yang won gold with a Paralympic record of 237.9 and his compatriot Xing Huang took the silver medal with a score of 237.5.

Adana won India’s second shooting medal in the Paralympics after Avani Lekhara’s rifle gold.

India have won two gold, five silver and three bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics so far.