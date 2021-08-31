Sumit Antil breaks his own world record in Men’s Javelin F64 category, wins gold medal at Paralympics Games 2020

Tokyo: India’s medal rush at the Tokyo Paralympics Games continued on Monday with Sumit Antil breaking his own world record in the Men’s Javelin F64 category with a throw of 68.55m to hand India the second gold medal of the Paralympic Games 2020, while Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth with a best throw of 62.20m.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Michal Burian bagged the silver with a best throw of 66.29m while Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku won bronze with a best attempt of 65.61m.

Antil with his very first throw broke the existing world record in the F64 category and took the lead. He then set the world record again in his second attempt with a throw of 68.08m. His third and fourth attempts were 65.27 and 66.71, respectively, In his fifth attempt, Antil threw 68.55m to set a world record for the third time in the day and ensured India it's second gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics.

Earlier, shooter Avani Lekhara made history as she became the first Indian woman to win gold at the Paralympics.

India won a total of five medals on Day 6 with Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara striking gold. Veteran Devendra Jhajharia, Yogesh Kathuniya won silver while Sunar Singh Gurjar claimed bronze.

With seven medals already, India has already registered its best-ever haul at the Paralympic Games.

