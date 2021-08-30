Athletics News

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Nishad Kumar bags silver in high jump, Vinod Kumar wins bronze in discus

Nishad Kumar High JumpNew Delhi: India’s Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in men's high jump-T47 category, while Vinod Kumar bagged bronze in the men's discus throw-F52 category at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday.

Nishad came up with the best attempt of 2.06m to win the medal and also created the Asian record with his best jump in the final. Roderick Townsend-Roberts of the USA, who was the gold medallist at Rio Paralympics, bagged the gold in Tokyo as well. Roderick Townsend-Roberts set a new world record en route to retaining his Paralympic crown with a 2.15-metre jump.

Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar, with a throw of 19.91, won the bronze medal behind Poland’s Piotr Kosewicz, who won the gold medal with a throw of 20.02 metres and Velimir Sandor of Croatia, who took the silver medal with an effort of 19.98 metres.

