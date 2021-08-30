Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Nishad Kumar bags silver in high jump, Vinod Kumar wins bronze in discus

New Delhi: India’s Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in men's high jump-T47 category, while Vinod Kumar bagged bronze in the men's discus throw-F52 category at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday.

More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar’s stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

Nishad came up with the best attempt of 2.06m to win the medal and also created the Asian record with his best jump in the final. Roderick Townsend-Roberts of the USA, who was the gold medallist at Rio Paralympics, bagged the gold in Tokyo as well. Roderick Townsend-Roberts set a new world record en route to retaining his Paralympic crown with a 2.15-metre jump.

#NishadKumar jumps 2.06m in Men's High Jump T47 Final bagging Silver🥈 medal; Wins India’s 🇮🇳 second medal of the day; Brings home First Athletics medal in #ParalympicsTokyo2020



#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/6OFpERAGJX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2021

You have jumped right into our hearts forever! Amazing #NishadKumar 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mDMMlQwcbm — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar, with a throw of 19.91, won the bronze medal behind Poland’s Piotr Kosewicz, who won the gold medal with a throw of 20.02 metres and Velimir Sandor of Croatia, who took the silver medal with an effort of 19.98 metres.