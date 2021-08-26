Arshad Nadeem was not tampering with my javelin, comments blown out of proportion: Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Thursday clarified that Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem was not tampering with his javelin before his first throw and that his comments from one of his interview should not be used for any propaganda.

“Arshad Nadeem was not tampering with my javelin. He was just practicing for his throw, and nothing else. We keep our personal javelin during the event and anyone can use it. There is no specific rule about it,” said Neeraj.

In an interview with Times of India, Neeraj had said that before his first throw he was not able to find his javelin as Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem was moving around with it.

However posting a video on Twitter, Neeraj said he was extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public and feels it was blown out of proportion.

मेरी आप सभी से विनती है की मेरे comments को अपने गंदे एजेंडा को आगे बढ़ाने का माध्यम न बनाए। Sports हम सबको एकजूट होकर साथ रहना सिखाता हैं और कमेंट करने से पहले खेल के रूल्स जानना जरूरी होता है 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RLv96FZTd2 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

“I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united. I am extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments," he said.