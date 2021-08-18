Fighting paralysis through sheer willpower, Rachana Vijay scripts an inspirational story

New Delhi: A mark of a champion is the one who comes back fighting and Rachana Vijay showed she is a champion when she fought against a paralytic attack in 2016 and ensured that she started running consistently to lead a healthy life. In 2016, Rachana incurred a paralytic attack after she lost her elder sister. However, she didn't get bogged down after the incident, instead, she got mentally stronger.

"After my elder sister passed away in 2016, I incurred a paralytic attack. The entire left side of my body was paralyzed. But through sheer willpower, I was strong enough to stand up in 1.5-2 months and I was on the track in 3 months, but I ensured that I was moving forward slowly. And since I started running after the paralytic attack, I haven't stopped. I have taken part in a number of half marathons. I started cycling as well," said the interior designer and writer from Jaipur.

After following a strict fitness regime for the last five years, Rachana's main aim is to motivate many people to do the same for the betterment of their health.

"I have been motivating a group of 20-25 people to run and take care of their health. Some people think that they cannot run or exercise regularly, but I know that it's a psychological thing and hence I try to motivate them to start running every day. I have been motivating everyone to run five kilometers every day in the last 25 days. I have set a target of 150 km for the Sunfeast India Move As One and therefore I have been running 5 km every day," said Rachana.

The interior designer added that she didn't exercise regularly before the paralytic attack, however, that incident has changed her life.

"My main aim at the moment is to motivate people to exercise every day. If someone says that they cannot exercise, I give them my example about how I came back from paralysis. Even I didn't exercise regularly before the paralytic attack. I used to find excuses to not exercise, however, after the paralytic attack, I don't have any excuse to not exercise," said Rachana.

She expressed that events such as Sunfeast India Move As One helps one and all to take up a challenge, "The Sunfeast India Move As One has given us an opportunity to take up a challenge. When we run in an event, we put more effort to complete our targets. I have motivated some of my friends to also join the Sunfeast India Move As One."

At INR 149, this first-of-its-kind citizen-led Sunfeast India Move As One movement encourages participants to run, walk, jog, cycle, use a wheelchair, treadmill, or stationary bike. INR 50 from every registration will go directly towards NGOs supporting children causes empaneled with GiveIndia for Sunfeast India Move As One.

