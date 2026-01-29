India name 33-member core probable group for senior men’s hockey camp in Rourkela

New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday announced a 33-member core probable group for the Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to be held in Rourkela, Odisha from February 1 to 7. The camp is a key part of India’s preparations for the upcoming phase of the FIH Men’s Pro League, which will be staged at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela from February 10 to 15.

The home leg of the Pro League will mark India’s first international campaign of the year, and expectations are high as the team looks to build momentum in front of home supporters. The camp comes soon after the conclusion of the Hero Hockey India League, a tournament that once again proved to be an important platform for both established stars and emerging talent.

The league offered senior players valuable match practice while giving younger prospects the chance to test themselves alongside some of the best international hockey players. Performances in the tournament have played a major role in shaping the squad selected for the Rourkela camp.

Four goalkeepers have been named in the core group — Pawan, Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar and Princedeep Singh. All four have shown consistency at the domestic and league level, providing the coaching staff with strong options between the posts.

The defensive unit features a solid mix of experience and youth. The group includes Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Amandeep Lakra. With leaders like Harmanpreet Singh and reliable defenders such as Amit Rohidas, the backline is expected to bring both stability and attacking threat, especially during penalty corners.

In midfield, the selectors have opted for balance and versatility. The group comprises Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma and Rosan Kujur. This department will play a crucial role in controlling the tempo of matches during the Pro League, linking defence with attack while handling the high pace of international hockey.

The forward line features a strong attacking unit with several proven goal-scorers. Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage and Maninder Singh complete the list. With a blend of speed, creativity and finishing ability, the forwards are expected to shoulder the responsibility of converting chances against top international sides.

Speaking ahead of the camp, Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton explained the thinking behind the selection. “Post the Hero Hockey India League, we felt this was the right time to rotate the squad. We’ve rested a few senior players to manage workload, while rewarding performances from players who’ve earned their opportunity,” Fulton said.

He also underlined the importance of the upcoming matches in shaping India’s long-term plans. “The Pro League legs in Rourkela and Hobart are an important part of the selection process as we move towards finalising the World Cup and Asian Games squad,” he added.

The Rourkela leg of the Pro League holds special significance for Indian hockey. Playing at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, one of the finest venues in the country, the team will once again enjoy strong home support. The stadium has quickly become a fortress for Indian hockey, with fans creating an electric atmosphere during international matches.

For several young players named in the core probable group, the camp represents a golden opportunity to impress the national coaching staff and push for a permanent place in the senior squad. With major tournaments like the World Cup and Asian Games on the horizon, every training session and match will carry added importance.

As the team assembles in Rourkela from February 1, the focus will be on fitness, tactical clarity and building combinations. With a fresh start to the year and a packed international calendar ahead, Indian hockey will be hoping that this camp lays the foundation for a successful 2026 season.

33-member list for the Senior Men's Camp

GOALKEEPERS

1 Pawan

2 Suraj Karkera

3 Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar

4 Princedeep Singh

DEFENDERS

5 Amit Rohidas

6 Jarmanpreet Singh

7 Sanjay

8 Harmanpreet Singh

9 Jugraj Singh

10 Sumit

11 Poovanna Chandura Boby

12 Yashdeep Siwach

13 Nilam Sanjeep Xess

14 Amandeep Lakra

MIDFIELDERS

15 Rajinder Singh

16 Manmeet Singh

17 Hardik Singh

18 Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

19 Vivek Sagar Prasad

20 Vishnu Kant Singh

21 Raj Kumar Pal

22 Nilakanta Sharma

23 Rosan Kujur

FORWARDS

24 Abhishek

25 Sukhjeet Singh

26 Shilanand Lakra

27 Mandeep Singh

28 Araijeet Singh Hundal

29 Angad Bir Singh

30 Uttam Singh

31 Selvam Karthi

32 Aditya Arjun Lalage

33 Maninder Singh