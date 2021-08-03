Indian women’s hockey team gear up to face Argentina in historic semifinal clash at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team put up a fantastic display of skill and tenacity during their 1-0 victory over Australia in the Quarter Final match of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Riding a wave of confidence and self-belief after the momentous victory, the Indian Women’s Hockey team has now firmly set its sights on the all-important Semi Final encounter against Argentina on Wednesday, 04 August 2021. Much like the Indian team, Argentina has also gone from strength to strength in the competition, securing a Semi Final berth after a convincing 3-0 victory against Germany in the Quarter Final on Monday.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team; led by Rani, will count on their recent experience of playing against the Argentinians during their extensive tour of Argentina in January 2021.

Speaking ahead of the Semi Final encounter, the Indian Captain Rani said, “We were extremely happy with our team performance against Australia, who are a world class hockey team. However, there is not much time to look back, and our focus is fully on the Semi Final against Argentina. At this stage of the competition, matches do not get any easier, and we are going to give everything we have on the field.”

Rani alluded to the Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s recent tour of Argentina as one of the factors that could play a role heading into the match. She said, “Both teams will be relatively familiar with each other’s style of play as we faced each other in a few matches earlier in the year. Having said that, an Olympic Semi Final is a completely different equation, and no tour game can recreate the same kind of intensity and atmosphere. This is surely the toughest test that our team will face. We are feeling confident about our games and have the necessary self-belief to put our best foot forward.”

Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne expressed that the Indian team will be focussing on the task and staying in the moment in their Semi-Final match.

"It will be a difficult match for us, I think Argentina is a good team. We played them in January and we know that Argentina is a hard team to beat. Their defence is very strong. We have to convert our goal-scoring opportunities like we converted the Penalty Corner against Australia. It's all about focussing on the task and staying in the moment and being busy with what we have to do well ourselves. I have told all the girls again that it's about putting all the energy you have in the match."