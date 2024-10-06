Trichy, Thiruvallur begin hockey campaign with thumping wins on Day 1 of CM Trophy 2024

Chennai: Trichy, Thiruvallur and Tiruppur districts asserted their supremacy with dominating victories over their respective opponents in the hockey competition of the CM Trophy 2024 at the MRK stadium on Saturday.

Trichy hammered Kallakurichi 13-0, Tiruppur defeated Thirupathur 11-0 while Thiruvallur beat Krishnagiri by an identical margin as the CM Trophy 2024 got off to a scintillating start.

The 2024 CM Trophy will witness over 33,000 participants from 38 districts and will compete across five categories – school, college students, public, government employees and differently-abled persons -- in 36 sports disciplines.

The opening day saw competition in hockey, football and badminton and the pre-event favourites lived up to expectations.

In football, Kanchipuram district registered a thumping 7-0 win over Kallakurichi while Trichirappalli defeated Villupuram 5-1.

Competitions in Silambam, the traditional Martial Arts form originating in Tamil Nadu, will begin from Sunday.