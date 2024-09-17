India storm into Hero Asian Champions Trophy final with dominant 4-1 win over Korea

Moqi (Hulunbuir): The Indian Men's Hockey Team secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Korea in the Semi-Final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024, held at the picturesque Moqi Hockey Training Base within the China Daur Ethnic Park, Hulunbuir, on Monday. Uttam Singh (13’) opened the scoring for India in the first quarter, followed by goals from Harmanpreet Singh (19’, 45+’) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32’). Korea’s lone goal came from Jihun Yang (33’).

India started the Semi-Final strongly, with Abhishek testing Korea’s goalkeeper, Jaehan Kim, with a reverse shot in the early minutes. Uttam Singh kept up the pressure, making a run down the right wing and setting up Raheel, whose close-range effort was saved. While India's defence neutralized the occasional Korean counterattack, the breakthrough came when Araijeet Singh delivered a cross from the right wing, allowing Uttam to tap it in, giving India a 1-0 lead in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, India earned a penalty corner, and on the second attempt, Harmanpreet Singh struck the backboard to make it 2-0. Korea tried to respond by maintaining possession and attacking down the flanks, but India’s defence held firm. Despite Korea’s efforts to push forward, India continued to create chances in the circle. Near the end of the second quarter, Korea pressed harder, with Yoonho Kong outmanoeuvring Gurjot Singh in the circle, but Suraj Karkera made a key mid-range save.

Sukhjeet kept the pressure on with a deep run into Korea's circle but couldn't find a teammate. Shortly after, Jarmanpreet Singh, receiving an aerial pass from Sumit on the opposite flank, directed the ball toward goal, and a deflection increased India's lead to 3-0. Korea quickly responded with a penalty corner, which Jihun Yang converted, reducing the deficit to 3-1.

As the third quarter neared its end, both teams created chances, but a mistake by Korea’s goalkeeper, Jaehan Kim, handed India a penalty corner with just a second remaining. Harmanpreet Singh capitalized, sending the ball low to the right of the new keeper, Daewon Oh, to make it 4-1.

In the final quarter, India continued to dominate, with Abhishek and Araijeet forcing saves from the Korean keeper. Korea earned a penalty corner with eight minutes left, but Hyeonhong Kim’s attempt went wide. India controlled the rest of the game, securing their place in the Final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy with a 4-1 win.

Hero of the Match, Jarmanpreet Singh, said, "We played exceptionally well today, and we're happy to reach the Final. Sumit gave me a perfect ball for the goal, and I’m grateful to my roommate, who knows me so well, for setting it up."

India will face host nation China in the Final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Tuesday, 17th September, at 1530 IST.

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD in India.