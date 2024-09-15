Unbeaten India ready for Korea in semi-finals of Hero Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

Moqi, China: India, who have wins in five matches, will be the favourites when they take on Korea, whose form has been unpredictable at this Hero Asian Champions Hockey Tournament.

India, the Paris Olympics bronze medallists, have been in solid form with five wins in five matches – having beaten China 3-0, trouncing Japan 5-1 and outplaying Malaysia 8-1.

The side led by the in-form drag flick star Harmanpreet Singh then beat Korea 3-1 before edging out Pakistan 2-1 win.

While India take on Korea in the second semi-final, Pakistan will meet China in the other semi-final. The hosts beat Japan 2-0 in their last league match to get a spot in the semi-finals.

It has been a fine performance from the Indians as they have excelled in all departments.

Harmanpreet, one of the best drag flickers in the world currently, has led from the front and has found his form of Paris Olympics, converting as many as five penalty corners.

The strikers have shown that they have paid attention to scoring field goals and the young forwards Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal and others have done well.

Midfielder Raj Kumar Pal, too, has shone bright, scoring some fine field goals. Besides, veteran Manpreet Singh, vice-captain Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma has excelled in the midfield.

The Indian defence too has performed stoutly, conceding just four goals with goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera showing they are ready to take on from where the legendary PR Sreejesh left.

Yet, Korea can surprise any team on their day as they showed with an equaliser on the hooter to draw 3-3 against Malaysia and that helped them get into the semi-final.

The Indian defence will also have to watch out and not concede too many penalty corners as Jihun Yang, the tournament's leading scorer with seven goals, is in great form.