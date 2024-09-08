Triple strike against China helps India win 3-0 in Hero Asian Champions Hockey; Pakistan, Korea held to draws

Moqi (China): Defending champions India got off to a good 3-0 start against hosts China at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Hockey. It was the only match to produce a result, as Malaysia and Pakistan played a 2-2 draw, while Korea and Japan were locked at 5-5. India’s next match is against Japan.

Though China started well by attacking, the Indian defence did a great job and held on.

Sukhjeet Singh gave India the lead and later on Uttam Singh and Abhishek added one goal each to make a comfortable 3-0 start to the campaign for the team led by Harmanpreet Singh.

India are high on confidence having won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. India also won the bronze in Tokyo in 2020.

India faced a major scare early in the match as China began in an attacking manner but the hosts were unable to turn that into any goals.

India got their first attack more than five minutes into the attack, but the Abhishek-Raheel move was thwarted. Yet it gave Indians the momentum.

Harmanpreet took India’s first penalty corner in the 8th minute, but it was saved by China, who then counterattacked.

However, it was again the run of play that India took the lead. Jugraj Singh put in a fine ball through to Sukhjeet who found the target.

The second quarter saw India add a second goal late in the second quarter with four minutes remaining as Uttam Singh pounced a poor clearance and shot home.

Abhishek made it 3-0 at the start of the third quarter and despite China’s best efforts, India emerged comfortable winners. China got a penalty corner but India did not allow any leeway.

India on the other hand did get a chance or two, but failed to increase the lead. Jugraj almost made it 4-0, but his drag-flick went wide and then India got some more penalty corners but there were no more goals .

Korea managed to survive Japan’s strong start for a 5-5 draw

In the morning the Hero Asian Champions Trophy was off to a thrilling start at the Moqi Hockey Training Base with Japan and Korea producing a goal-fest of 10 goals that were divided equally between the two teams in front of a sizeable crowd at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Hockey.

For a while it seemed Japan might pull off a great win over Korea but the seesaw battle finally ended in a 5-5 stalemate.

Korea scored first in the third minute through Kim Hyeonhong but Japan’s Naru Kimura levelled in the seventh minute. Kazumasa Matsumoto gave Japan the early lead at 2-1 in the second quarter in the 18th minute. Before the quarter ended, Yuki Chiba added one more in the 25th minute and Japan led 3-1.

No sooner had the third quarter begun, Korea struck through Junghoo Kim in the 31st minute but Japan’s Yusuke Kawamura (36th) again made it a two goal lead at 4-2.

However, two minutes in the 38th minute later Korea shot home as Jihun Yang got his second goal to make it 3-4.

As the match headed for a tight finish, Jihun scored his third goal and Korea made it 4-4 in the 53rd minute.

Once again Japan forged ahead as Kosei Kawabe in the very next instant in the 54th minute at 5-4, but two minute before the hooter, Korea struck for the last time through Kim Hyeonhong to make it 5-5.

The star for Korea was Jihun Yang who struck three times. While Jihun scored three goals, the Hero of the Match was Chiba Yuki of Japan, who played a stellar role for his time. He also said that they are looking at upsetting India in their match. India will take on Japan on Monday, September 9.

After early lead Pakistan hold on to draw 2-2 with Malaysia

Malaysia staged a great fightback as they came back from 0-2 to hold three time champions Pakistan to a 2-2 draw in the second match of the 2024 Hero Asian Champions Trophy. As the match came into the final quarter, Pakistan endured tense moments as they were down to nine men but Malaysia could not press home.

After a goalless first quarter, Pakistan scored through Sufyan Khan’s 23rd-minute goal before Zikriya Hayat scored another goal in the 32nd minute to give Pakistan a 2-0 lead.

Malaysia fought back for their first goal in the 36th minute to make it 1-2 through Faizal Saari. Pakistan hung on to their lead for most of the final quarter, but Malaysia’s Aiman Rozemi scored the equaliser to end the game with 2-2 on the scoreboard.

Towards the end, Malaysia seemed to have the edge as Pakistan were reduced to nine men, but the Malaysians, who rallied from 0-2 to 2-2 could not manage another strike.

India's upcoming fixtures in Hero Asian Champions Trophy (All times in IST)

India vs China - September 8 at 3:30pm

India vs Japan - September 9 at 1:15pm

India vs Malaysia - September 11 at 1:15pm

India vs Korea Republic - September 12 at 1:15pm

India vs Pakistan - September 14 at 1:15pm

Semi-finals: September 16

Final: September 17