2nd Khelo India Sub-junior Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti Team defeat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 2-1

Lucknow: Day 5 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals saw victories for SAI Shakti Team and HAR Hockey Academy in their respective matches at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

In the initial match, SAI Shakti Team triumphed over Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre with a score of 2-1. Purnima Yadav (32’, 45’) scored twice for SAI Shakti Team, both goals coming in the third quarter. Sweety Kujur (57’) scored a field goal for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre in the final quarter, but SAI Shakti Team maintained their lead, winning 2-1.

In the subsequent match, HAR Hockey Academy defeated Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur, with a scoreline of 7-1. Diksha (42’, 48’, 52’) netted a hat-trick, Seema (29’, 59’) scored two goals, and Captain Shashi Khasa (7’) and Bharti (39’) contributed a goal each for HAR Hockey Academy. Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur's only goal came from Captain Rukhamani Khus (12’).