Sukhjeet expresses pride in wearing Indian hockey jersey

New Delhi: Indian men's hockey team forward Sukhjeet Singh is brimming with pride as he gets ready to wear the Indian jersey and represent his nation at the highly anticipated 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022. This monumental occasion signifies Sukhjeet's first-ever appearance on this prestigious platform, fulfilling a lifelong dream for the 26-year-old hockey prodigy from Jalandhar.

In his reflection on the upcoming Asian Games, Sukhjeet shares, "It feels surreal to me that I will be representing India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022. Wearing India's jersey fills me with immense pride. My family was overjoyed upon hearing the news of my selection, particularly my father, whose dream was to see me play at the highest level. Now, here I am, and words cannot describe the emotions coursing through me. My journey here is a testament to my relentless efforts and the unwavering support of my family."

Under the astute guidance of coach Craig Fulton, Sukhjeet and his teammates have diligently worked on their weaknesses, striving not to repeat past mistakes. Sukhjeet, who has been a part of the team for the past year and a half, lauds the senior players for their approachability and willingness to mentor the younger members. He emphasizes his personal commitment to refining his skills and shooting techniques.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team carries the weighty prospect of securing a direct qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024 as they commence their campaign at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022 against Uzbekistan on September 24, 2023.

Speaking about the significance of representing their country and facing formidable opponents, Sukhjeet asserts, "Our sole focus is on the Gold Medal. We understand the stakes, and we won't take anything lightly. We face formidable teams, and complacency is not an option. Every match must be treated as a final, and we will give our all each time we step onto the field."

Bolstered by their victory in the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, the team is brimming with confidence, and Sukhjeet is optimistic about maintaining this momentum heading into the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022. He also notes the valuable experience gained from the 4 Nations Tournament in Terrassa, where they competed against the Netherlands, England, and Spain.

Sukhjeet attributes his success in hockey to his father, who has been his unwavering support system. Reflecting on his early days, Sukhjeet recalls, "I was only five or six years old when my father handed me my first hockey stick. He faced numerous challenges during his own playing days and was determined to shield me from similar hardships. His belief in me and constant motivation were unwavering. After finishing his work, he'd take me to the training ground. His sacrifices for me are immeasurable, and I can never thank him enough. He will forever remain my role model."

This flamboyant forward player's journey into hockey began at the age of six, inspired by his father, Ajit Singh, a former hockey player for Punjab Police. While Sukhjeet initially earned a call-up for the Senior National camp in 2018, an unfortunate back injury thwarted his prospects. However, he made a triumphant return to the National setup in 2021, marking his Senior team debut in the 2021-2022 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League. To date, Sukhjeet Singh boasts 43 international caps and has netted 13 goals.