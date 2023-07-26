Hockey India Names 18-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

New Delhi: Hockey India announced on Monday the 18-member Indian Men's Hockey Team that will compete in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, which will be held at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai from 3rd August to 12th August. India will face Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China during the Pool stage of the tournament. The Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will also serve as a preparation event for the crucial Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

The team will continue to be led by ace drag-flicker, defender Harmanpreet Singh, and Vice Captained by the prolific midfielder Hardik Singh.

PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak have been named as the team's designated goalkeepers, while Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, and Amit Rohidas have been named as defenders.

Meanwhile, the midfield will be led by Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, and Nilakanta Sharma. Furthermore, Manpreet Singh will return to the midfield after previously being listed as a defender during the European leg of the Pro League.

The forward line comprised Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and S Karthi. These forwards can score crucial goals, create scoring chances, and apply relentless pressure on the opposing defence.

Speaking on the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We have carefully chosen a squad that has the potential to go on and give a good account of themselves Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.”

"The Indian Men’s squad selected for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai has a blend of some youth and experience. It’s an exciting phase for the squad as we start the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament in Spain tomorrow and post this tournament fly directly to Chennai to play at home in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The players selected are excited at the opportunity and look forward to playing in front of their passionate home fans,” he added.

Indian Team:

Goalkeepers

1. PR Sreejesh

2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak



Defenders

3. Jarmanpreet Singh

4. Sumit

5. Jugraj Singh

6. Harmanpreet Singh (C)

7. Varun Kumar

8. Amit Rohidas



Midfielders

9. Hardik Singh (VC)

10. Vivek Sagar Prasad

11. Manpreet Singh

12. Nilakanta Sharma

13. Shamsher Singh

Forwards

14. Akashdeep Singh

15. Mandeep Singh

16. Gurjant Singh

17. Sukhjeet Singh

18. S Karthi

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will be live on Star Sports, Fancode. It will also be live streamed on watch.hockey for viewing outside of India.





