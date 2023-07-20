Indian Men's Hockey Team leaves for Spain for four-nation tournament

Bengaluru: The 24-member Indian Men's Hockey Team on Wednesday left for Spain for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament to be held in Terrasa, Spain from July 25th to July 30th. India will compete against England, Netherlands, and the hosts Spain in the four-nation tournament.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team, led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Vice-Captain Hardik Singh, will begin their campaign against Spain on July 25th, and then will compete against the Netherlands on July 26th. India will face off against England on July 28th in their final match of the round-robin stage. The Final of the tournament will be played on July 30th.

The tournament will serve as the preparatory event for the Indian Men's Hockey Team ahead of the highly-anticipated Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, which will be followed by the crucial Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

Speaking ahead of the Indian Team's departure, Captain Harmanpreet Singh said, "The four-nation tour is a chance for our team to test ourselves against top nations in the world. Spain, the Netherlands and England have been in good form this past year and we will look to get favourable results on the tour to ensure our team can have momentum going into the all-important Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. We have trained well and are confident of a solid performance in Spain."

The Indian squad had been training at the National Coaching Camp at SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

Speaking on the upcoming competition, Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, "We are looking forward to implementing our plans and structure in the upcoming matches in Spain. This is an important year for us with the prestigious Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, and the crucial Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, coming up. We have worked on the areas in the camp where we needed to improve upon, and we will focus on our strengths on the Spain tour to get positive results."

Indian Men's Hockey Team:



Goalkeepers

1. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak



Defenders

3. Jarmanpreet Singh

4. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

5. Manpreet Singh

6. Amit Rohidas

7. Harmanpreet Singh (C)

8. Varun Kumar

9. Sanjay



Midfielders

10. Hardik Singh (VC)

11. Vivek Sagar Prasad

12. Sumit

13. Nilakanta Sharma

14. Shamsher Singh

15. Rajkumar Pal



Forwards

16. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

17. Mandeep Singh

18. Gurjant Singh

19. Sukhjeet Singh

20. Abhishek

21. Pawan

22. Dilpreet Singh

23. Simranjeet Singh

24. Karthi Selvam



Schedule for 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament and broadcast details:



On 25th July 2023, India vs Spain at 2330 hrs IST

On 26th July 2023, India vs Netherlands at 2130 hrs IST



On 28th July 2023, India vs England at 1630 hrs IST