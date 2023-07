13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship: Madhya Pradesh beat Karnataka 7-1

Rourkela: Action continued today in the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 with Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Mizoram registering victories in their respective matches at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

In the first match of the day Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Karnataka 7-1. Captain Yogita Verma (9’) opened the account for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, followed by goals from Bhumiksha Singh (27’, 59’), Jyoti Singh (45’), Soniya Kumre (46’), Gurmail Kaur (48’), and Sonam (56’). Yamuna (10’) scored the lone goal for Hockey Karnataka.

Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Chandigarh 6-0 in the second match of the day. Lal Tlanchhungi (9’, 51’), Lalrinpuii (44’, 60’), and Vanlalhriatpuii (54’, 59’) all scored a brace each for Hockey Mizoram and secured three points.

Later in the day, Hockey Uttarakhand will face Hockey Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh Hockey will take on Chhattisgarh Hockey, followed by a contest between Hockey Bihar and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey to end the day.

Notably, on Saturday, Hockey Haryana defeated Telangana Hockey 24-0. The goal scorers for Hockey Haryana were Bhteri (1’, 47’, 55’), Sakshi Rana (5’, 18’, 21’, 35’, 40’, 58’), Kanika Siwach (10’, 10’, 35’), Ishika (14’, 39’), Pinki (16’, 54’), Manisha (21’, 29’, 51’), Sejal (40’, 44’), Sukhpreet Kaur (47’, 48’), and Kajal Malik (52’).

Also on Saturday, Hockey Rajasthan recorded a 4-4 draw against Assam Hockey. Assam Hockey took the lead through goals from Milka Surin (6’, 17’, 25’) and Ritu Bawri (46’) but goals from Hockey Rajasthan’s Chetna Rani Das (24’, 34’, 55’) and Sneha Kumawat (49’) ensured a tie.

The last match on Saturday between Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Manipur Hockey also ended in a 3-3 draw. Romita Waribam Chanu (13’) and Khaidem Shileima Chanu (53’, 59’) scored for Manipur Hockey, while goals from Sathya S (21’), Kesavarthini D (34’), and Vairavi M (46’) ensured that the points were shared between both teams.