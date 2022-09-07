FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2021-22: Harmanpreet shortlisted for Best Player of the Year Award

Lausanne: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to reveal the shortlists for the FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2021-22, with players, coaches, media and fans being able to register their votes for the nominees in the women’s and men’s categories for the Best Player, Goalkeeper, Rising Star and Coach of the Year, starting from today, 6 September 2022.

Additionally, awards for the Best Umpire of the Year, in men’s and women’s categories will be given, which will be selected by the FIH Officials Committee.

The new voting process includes an Expert Group, whose votes will count for 40% of the overall result. Votes from National Associations, represented by their respective national teams’ captains and coaches, will count for a further 20%. The fans and other players (20%) as well as media (20%) will make the remaining 40%.

List of Awards

FIH Player of the Year (Women & Men)

FIH Rising Star of the Year (Women & Men, under 21 years old and/or having participated at the FIH Junior World Cup in 2021/2022)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year (Women & Men)

FIH Coach of the Year (Women’s & Men’s Team)

FIH Umpire of the Year (Women & Men), to be selected by the FIH Officials Committee

The shortlisted individuals in each category can be found below:

FIH Player of the Year Award

Women: Felice Albers (NED), María José Granatto (ARG), Frédérique Matla (NED), Agustina Gorzelany (ARG), Georgina Oliva (ESP)

Men: Arthur de Sloover (BEL), Harmanpreet Singh (IND), Niklas Wellen (GER), Thierry Brinkman (NED), Tom Boon (BEL)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award

Women: Savita (IND), Josine Koning (NED), Belén Succi (ARG), Jocelyn Bartram (AUS), Phumelela Mbande (RSA)

Men: Loïc van Doren (BEL), PR Sreejesh (IND), Pirmin Blaak (NED), Arthur Thieffry (FRA), Alexander Stadler (GER)

FIH Rising Star of the Year Award

Women: Charlotte Englebert (BEL), Luna Fokke (NED), Mumtaz Khan (IND), Jip Dicke (NED), Amy Lawton (AUS)

Men: Miles Bukkens (NED), Timothée Clément (FRA), Sanjay (IND), Pau Cunill (ESP), Rizwan Ali (PAK)

FIH Coach of the Year Award

Women’s Team: Janneke Schopman (NED) Team India, Jamilon Mülders (GER) Team Netherlands, Katrina Powell (AUS) Team Australia, Raoul Ehren (NED) Team Belgium, Adrian Lock (ENG) Team Spain

Men’s Team: Jeroen Delmee (NED) Team Netherlands, Michel van den Heuvel (NED) Team Belgium, Graham Reid (AUS) Team India, Garreth Ewing (RSA) Team South Africa, Frédéric Soyez (FRA) Team France

The final shortlist was established solely by an Expert Group composed of players, former players, coaches and officials selected by each of their Continental Federations (note: the composition of the Expert Group is available here). Before establishing the final shortlist, the Expert Group received a long list of players and coaches based on performance data registered during the concerned period; of course, the Group had the opportunity to amend or add to the list as they wished.

The following events were considered as a part of the selection process:

FIH Hockey Pro League

FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup

FIH Hockey Junior World Cups

Continental Championships (senior category)

Data analysed:

400+ women players across 150+ matches

300+ men players across 72+ matches

Detailed stats (total goals, assists, saves, shots at goal, tackles, passes, shoot outs, wins, losses, etc.) collected from each event as mentioned above (except continental events)

Player of the match awards

Player of the event awards

The voting process will remain open till 30 September at midnight CEST, with the winners for all categories being announced in early October 2022.