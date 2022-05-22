12th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National C'ship: Haryana to play Jharkhand in final

Imphal: Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand will square off against each other in the Final of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2022, after registering wins over their respective Semi-Final opponents here on Saturday.

While the first Semi-Final turned out to be a one-sided affair, the second Semi-Final was a close contest.

In the first Semi-Final, Hockey Haryana registered a comprehensive 8-0 win over Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Captain Saavi (39', 49', 55', 57', 58') starred with as many as five goals, while Nidhi (10', 11') netted twice and Riya (35') chipped in with a goal to help the defending champions book their place in the Final of the tournament.

Later in the day, Hockey Jharkhand edged past Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-1 in a thrilling second Semi-Final. Captain Balo Horo (30') and Nisha Minj (41') scored a goal each for the winning team, while Purnima Yadav (45') pulled a goal back for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

Hockey Jharkhand defended well in the final quarter to setup a summit clash against Hockey Haryana on Sunday.

The 3rd/4th Place Match between Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey will be played at 0800 hrs IST, while the Final between Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand will take place at 1800 hrs IST on Sunday, 22 May.