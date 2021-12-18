11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship: Hockey Tamil Nadu beat Hockey J & K 7 – 0

Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Delhi Hockey got off to favourable starts to their campaigns on day two of the 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2021, Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu as they recorded wins over Hockey Jammu & Kashmir and Le Puducherry Hockey respectively.

In Pool F, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu got their first points on the board in the group stage with a 7 – 0 win over Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. Sathish B (5’, 20’) and Captain R. Nishi Deva Arul (14’, 15’) weighed in with a brace each whereas Murugesh (6’), Muthukumar K (57’) and Manojkumar (59’) rounded off the goal scoring action for the home team.

In Pool G, Delhi Hockey got the better of Le Puducherry Hockey and recorded a 4 – 2 win. An early goal from Captain Rohit (1’) gave Delhi Hockey the lead, which was stretched further by a brace from Govind Singh Bisht (15’, 26’). Shlok Tiwari (48’) also scored for Delhi Hockey. J. Jayaprathap (3’, 29’) scored a brace for Le Puducherry Hockey.

Hockey Andaman & Nicobar forfeited their Pool F match against Hockey Himachal, resulting in a 5 – 0 default win for Hockey Himachal.

Matches between Manipur Hockey and Hockey Gujarat, Hockey Jharkhand and Assam Hockey, and Hockey Bihar and Goans Hockey are yet to be played.