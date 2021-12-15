11th Hockey India Senior Men's National C'ship:  Hockey Karnataka beat Hockey Arunachal 14-0

Pune: Hockey Karnataka, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Chandigarh, Manipur Hockey and Hockey Haryana earned victories in their respective matches on day five of the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 here in Pune today.

Hockey Karnataka began the day five proceedings with a comprehensive 14-0 win against Hockey Arunachal in the Pool C match. Captain Mohd. Raheel (8', 51', 53) starred with a hat-trick, while Harish Mutagar (4', 47'), Manikanth Bejawad (23', 54') and Pavan Madivalar (32', 58') netted twice to help their team Hockey Karnataka stay unbeaten in the pool stage of the competition. Shamanth Cs (2'), Kumar Yathish B (5'), Likhith Bm (15'), Somanna Bp (24') and Bharath KR (34') also contributed a goal each for Hockey Karnataka.

Le Puducherry Hockey ended their campaign with a 5-1 win against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. Arun T. Kumar (38', 59') bagged a brace, while Captain Veerathamizhan V. (2'), Vinodhan (33') and R. Ranjith (58') scored a goal each for Le Puducherry Hockey in the final Pool C match of the tournament. Sandeep Singh (42') scored the only goal for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

In Pool D, Hockey Andhra Pradesh registered a 4-1 victory against Hockey Uttarakhand. Venkata Sree Aripineni Balaji (11'), Setti Ramesh (20'), Aron Saroj Tatiparthi Anand Raj (27') and R. Kamal P (38') scored a goal each to help their team Hockey Andhra Pradesh end the campaign on a winning note. Captain Vikas Pant (30') scored the only goal for Hockey Uttarakhand.

In the fifth match of the day, Hockey Chandigarh registered a monumental 23-0 win over Tripura Hockey to finish on the top of Pool E. Amandeep (2', 4', 20', 30', 51') scored as many as five goals, while Arshdeep Singh (6', 32', 49'), Yashdeep Goyal (16', 33', 54') and Bir Angad Singh (21', 38', 66') each registered a hat-trick. Captain Harmanpreet Singh (5', 46'), Yograj Singh (6', 31'), Mohit (11', 53') and Hashim (25', 42') each bagged a brace in what was a goal-fest. Harpreet Singh (43') also chipped in with a goal for Hockey Chandigarh, who remained unbeaten in the pool stage of the tournament.

In the last Pool E match of the competition, Manipur Hockey defeated Hockey Rajasthan 7-3. Dhananjoy Moirangthem Meetei (7', 34') and Suresh Surenshangbam Singh (10', 40') each netted twice, while Captain Abung Ningombam Singh (15'), Bhakar Ningombam (60') and Debeshor Konjengbam Singh (60') scored a goal each for Manipur Hockey. Vijendra Singh (44', 49') and Hashanpreet Singh (1') were the goalscorers for Hockey Rajasthan.

In the final match of the day, Hockey Haryana eased past Delhi Hockey with a remarkable 3-0 win. Vinay (19'), Sanjay (40') and Rinku (57') scored a goal each to help their team Hockey Haryana start the campaign with a win.

Hockey Andaman and Nicobar forfeit their Pool D game against Hockey Punjab who were awarded a 5-0 win by default and qualified for the Quarter Final of the tournament.