1st Hockey India Sub-junior Men's Academy National C'ship: Naval Tata Hockey Academy beat Berar Hockey Academy 23-0

Bhopal: Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur, Namdhari XI, Cheema Hockey Academy, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy and Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar-Ludhiana registered wins on the third day of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 here in Bhopal today.

Naval Tata Hockey Academy-Jamshedpur began the day three proceedings with a dominating 23-0 win over Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati in Pool A match. Jolen Topno (16', 17', 19', 36', 47') and Shivam Singh (22', 45', 50', 58', 59') starred with five goals each, while Captain Roshan Ekka (2', 25', 41'), Satyam Pandey (5', 6', 43'), Tushar Parmar (7', 20', 41') and Ujjwal Pal (28', 35', 51') each bagged a hat-trick. Rohit Pradhan (8') also got on the scoresheet for Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur.

In Pool B, Namdhari XI registered a comprehensive 15-1 win against Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta. Gobind Patel (4', 18'), Pawel Singh (11', 47'), Sahajpreet Singh (34', 55'), Om Rajnesh Saini (39', 57'), Harkamalpreet Singh (37', 42') and Balihar Singh Thind (52', 60') each netted twice while Shubhkirat Singh (21'), Navraj Singh (24') and Jaskaran Singh (33') chipped in with a goal each for Namdhari XI. Randeep Singh Sidhu (53') was the lone goal scorer for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta.

In Pool C, Cheema Hockey Academy issued a fine response to their first match's 0-8 setback with an emphatic 11-1 win against Mumbai Schools Sports Association on day three. Sehbaz Singh (31', 34', 56') scored a fine hat-trick, while Captain Arshdeep Singh (26', 44') bagged a brace and Jasmeet Singh (9'), Jarman Singh (14'), Divyanshu Sharma (19'), Sukhmandeep Singh (27'), Ankitpreet Singh (51') and Mohit Kumar (52') contributed a goal each for Cheema Hockey Academy. Jayden Kyle Pereira (52') scored the only goal for Mumbai Schools Sports Association.

In the fourth match, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy registered a hard-fought 3-2 win over HIM Academy. Taranjot Singh (7', 9') netted twice, while Ritik Pal (52') scored the winner for Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy. Captain Mohd Ahad (5', 29'), who put up a spirited performance for HIM Academy, bagged a brace in what was a close Pool H encounter.

In the final match of the day, Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar- Ludhiana eased past Citizen Hockey XI with a 6-0 win. Dilveer Singh (1', 58') and Sukhjeet Singh Gaddu (5', 49') scored two goals each, while Captain Lovepreet Singh (25') and Sanjay Singh (32') bagged one goal each in the Pool D fixture.