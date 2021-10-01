Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Rupinder Pal Singh retires from international hockey

New Delhi: Stalwart drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh called time on his illustrious career with the Indian Men's Hockey Team, Hockey India on Thursday.

Announcing his retirement, Rupinder said that it was now time for him to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy he had felt in these last 13 years of representing India. "I would like to inform you about my decision to retire from the Indian hockey team. The past couple of months have undoubtedly been the best days of my life. Standing on the podium in Tokyo along with my teammates with whom I have shared some of the most incredible experiences of my life was a feeling I will cherish forever. I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India. I have had the honour of wearing the India jersey in 223 matches and each of these matches are special for I had the privilege of playing for this great sport-loving nation," he wrote on his Facebook post.

"I am leaving the team feeling happy and content as we have conquered the greatest dream which was to win an Olympic medal for India. I will carry with me nothing but great memories of playing with some of the most talented players in world hockey and I have immense respect for each one of them. My teammates have been a great pillar of support all these years and I wish them the best as they surge ahead in taking India to newer heights in hockey.," he wrote, adding, "None of this success I enjoy today would have been possible without the support and encouragement from my friends and family, particularly my mother and father. I walked into every match thinking of them."

"I thank Hockey India for having their faith in me all these years. I also thank Baba Shershah Wali Academy and coaches, Firozpur where my journey in hockey began. I thank my friends & coaches from Faridkot from where I have some very fond memories as a young player. I also thank coaches late Shri Jasbir Singh Bajwa, Shri OP Ahlawat and my friends from Chandigarh Hockey Academy who played a big role in my formative years as a player. I am grateful to all the Coaches who trained me to become a better player and I thank all the support staff - the scientific advisors, the physios, the masseurs, video analysts who have all been a big part of this success story.. Fans are truly the ones who make the sport more enjoyable and I was very fortunate all these years to enjoy the support of some very passionate fans of hockey. I wish that you will continue to support me the same way you always have as I move on from the Indian Team and begin a new chapter both on the personal and professional front," he added.

Rupinder, who made his international debut in 2010, played a pivotal role in India's recent Bronze Medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Having scored as many as four goals in the tournament, Rupinder was the second highest goal-scorer in the team.

Fondly known as 'Bob' by his teammates, Rupinder featured in India’s important feats in the past decade, which includes the Gold Medal-winning feat at the 2014 Asian Games, 2016 Asian Champions Trophy triumph, 2015 Bronze Medal-winning FIH Hockey World League Final and 2017 Bronze Medal-winning FIH Hockey World League Final.

His Illustrious career included scoring the most number of goals in the 2013 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup & 2016 Asian Champions Trophy. After a break in 2018-19, the lanky drag-flicker made a strong comeback in the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers and scored his first hat-trick since the 2018 Asian Games.

"For over a decade Rupinder was a household name in Indian Hockey and his abilities to drag-flick made him very popular among fans globally. Hockey India congratulates him on his illustrious career with the Indian Team. He expressed his decision to the top management of Hockey India. We wish him the very best as he begins a new chapter in his personal and professional life," stated Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam.