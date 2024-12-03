Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España: Pranavi finishes third for career best in LET

Malaga, Spain: Pranavi Urs had her best pay day as she finished third in the season-ending Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España presented by Oysho on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

Playing in her first year on the LET, Pranavi rounded of the week with four-under 68 to total 14-under and sole third. Pranavi picked up 42,000 euros and rose to 17th on the LET Order of Merit.

Urs said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better week! Well, I could if I had won, but I was close yesterday until the 13th hole. I know where I can potentially be and how well I can play under pressure. I think I handled that situation pretty well yesterday, so it was a good week overall.”

The former Hero WPGT Order of Merit winner in India, Pranavi, was the best Indian. It was Pranavi’s best-ever finish on the LET with a solo third place.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda fired a final round of 71 to secure a one-stroke victory. The Spanish star overcame a nervous start on the final day to card rounds of 67-66-66-71 at Real Club Guadalhorce Golf to win her eighth title on the LET. It was a second victory in this tournament for the Solheim Cup star, who first the trophy back in 2021, and also a fourth LET title in Spain.

Among other Indians, Aditi Ashok (70) was T-16, Diksha Dagar (75) was T-42 and Tvesa Malik (72) ended T-70.

Diksha was 29th on the OOM and Tvesa was 60th. Defending champion Aditi played only four events this season and was 134th.

Pranavi opened the final day with a birdie, but gave away that shot on the next hole. She however picked birdies on the sixth, seventh, 10th and 12th for a 68. Her earlier rounds were 66-69-71.

Ciganda held a four-shot lead overnight but it was a rocky start to final day for the Spanish star as she made two bogeys in her opening three holes at Real Club Guadalhorce Golf.

After the first four holes, her overnight lead evaporated with back-to-back birdies from Belgium’s Manon De Roey as the duo battled it out.

The Spaniard made her first birdies of the day on the fifth and added another on the seventh to have a one-shot lead over the Belgian, who also birdied the seventh hole.

On the back nine, Ciganda made a clutch approach shot and putt after finding the water on 10 to walk away with a par but De Roey drew level on -17 with a three-foot birdie on the 12th hole.

However, on 14 the Spanish star went back in front with a short birdie putt of her own and extended her advantage to two shots with a birdie on 17 and although she made a bogey at the last, she won with a total of 18-under-par.

Belgium’s De Roey put up a great fight on the final day firing a bogey-free round of 68 (-4) to finish in outright second place on the leaderboard.

The 21-year-old began with a birdie on the first and then a bogey on the second, but rolled in further birdies on the sixth, seventh, 10th and 12th holes to finish the week on 14-under-par.