Bogey-free Jasmine wins 2nd title as she clinches 15th and final leg of Hero WPGT

Hyderabad: Jasmine Shekar produced the only bogey free round of the final day of the 2024 season of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, to take her second win of the year. Earlier she won the 13th Leg and now with the 15th Leg she became the fourth player to win more than once in 2024.

Jasmine parred the entire front nine but then trailed Amandeep Drall at the turn. Jasmine then produced a super finish with four birdies in a row from the 14th to the 17th and parred the 18th for a 4-under 68 that eventually gave her a convincing four-shot win.

Amandeep after two early bogeys managed to edge ahead with three birdies on the front nine. But a double bogey on the Par-5 14th proved costly and despite a birdie on the 16th, she could not match Jasmine’s run of four birdies on the back nine. Amandeep (72) finished at 4-under 212 in sole second place.

Jasmine, who shared the 36-hole lead with the experienced Amandeep Drall, played very steady and parred her first 13 holes, though she missed a few birdie chances.

Meanwhile Hitaashee Bakshi with two birdies on the front joined Jasmine. However, at the turn Amandeep was ahead by one. Hitaashee gave away back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and 14th and lost her chance to close the season with a fourth win.

Hitaashee ended with 71 and was in a tie for third place with Gaurika Bishnoi (70), Vidhatri Urs (70) and Nayanika Sanga (72). They were all at 3-under 213.

Hitaashee Bakshi duly sealed the Hero Order of Merit with winnings of Rs.16 lakhs and fifty-five thousand with Amandeep Drall second with earnings of Rs.13 lakhs and forty-two thousand two hundred.

Sneha Singh, Khushi Khanijau and Jasmine Shekar were third, fourth and fifth respectively and all of them crossed the Rs.10 lakh mark in earnings.

Sri Lankan amateur Kaya Daluwatte (69) with the day’s second-best score, was tied seventh with Sneha Singh (74) while Ananya Garg (72) was ninth. Kaya also won the prize for best amateur.

Ridhima Dilawari (71) and Anvitha Narender (75) were tied for the tenth place at 4-over 220.

At the end of the season, Hitaashee Bakshi and Vidhatri Urs won three times each while Sneha Singh and Jasmine Shekar won twice each. Amandeep Drall, Gaurika Bishnoi, Anvitha Narender and Vani Kapoor won once. The season’s opening event was won by amateur Nishna Patel.