Rock-solid Rattanon wraps up wire-to-wire win at SJM Macao Open

Macao: Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan swept to a brilliant wire-to-wire victory in the US$1 million SJM Macao Open today for his first victory on the Asian Tour in seven years.

On a beautiful sunny day at Macau Golf & Country Club, the 29-year-old confidently completed arguably the finest week of his career by firing a four-under-par 66 to finish the tournament on 20 under.

Players from Thailand made it a clean sweep of the top three positions, with Gunn Charoenkul finishing second, two shots back following a 67, and Poosit Supupramai third, another two strokes behind, after a 64.

Current Asian Tour Order of Merit leader John Catlin from the United States returned a 65 to share fourth with Filipino Miguel Tabuena, who eagled the par-five 18th for a 63 – the perfect way to celebrate his 30th birthday today. They finished on 15 under.

Rattanon had a one-shot lead over Gunn at the start of the day and it never looked like he would surrender the lead. His nickname is ‘Fluke’ but it was all skill today as he pulled away from the pack. He had a four-shot lead over playing partner Gunn at turn, which moved to five after he birdied 10, and by the time they reached 18 the cushion was three.

Rattanon reached the green in two to ensure there would be no dramatic collapse and he could afford the luxury of a three putt, after missing a six-footer for birdie. Gunn made birdie there to close the gap.

Rattanon has won once before on the Asian Tour, at the Thailand Open in 2017, and is also a winner on the Asian Development Tour, claiming the 2015 Taifong Open.

“I'm so happy,” said Rattanon.

“I didn't think I could win again, because I had a very tough year in 2019. I played really badly that year, but I told myself to not give up, that's why I could improve my game and win again.”

He felt finishing fourth in the Mercuries Taiwan Masters last week did wonders for his confidence while he also clearly benefitted from having his girlfriend Manuschaya ‘Minnie’ Zeemakorn, a Thai LPGA Tour player, caddy for him.

He added: “She’s helped me a lot about life and golf. In life we stay together, we eat together, and we enjoy that life. That's why it’s made it fun for me to play golf.”

He earned a cheque for US$180,000 now heads into a busy and lucrative three-week run of tournaments full of confidence, particularly as the next two events are in Thailand: next week’s Black Mountain Championship, followed immediately after by the International Series Thailand.

For Gunn it was another near miss, and he has now finished second on four occasions on the Asian Tour.

“This is great. It’s another second place, not a win but I am fine with it,” said the 32-year-old.

“I found a lot more confidence this week especially after missing the cut the last two weeks. Just tried to keep things simple and I holed some great putts.

“With those three par fives on the back nine I thought I might have a chance of catching Rattanon but it wasn’t to be. I leave with a lot more confidence though.”

Pavit Tangkamolprasert closed with a 67 to finish solo sixth, six off top spot, one of seven Thais to finish in the top-10.

Defending champion Min Woo Lee from Australia signed off with a 66 to tie for ninth.

ENDS

Scores after round 4 of the SJM Macao Open being played at the par 70, 6750 Yards Macau Golf and Country Club course (am - denotes amateur):

260 - Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 61-66-67-66.

262 - Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 65-64-66-67.

264 - Poosit Supupramai (THA) 66-67-67-64.

265 - Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 64-68-70-63, John Catlin (USA) 67-65-68-65.

266 - Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 66-66-67-67.

268 - Chanat Sakulpolphaisan (THA) 70-65-65-68, Liu Yung-hua (TPE) 64-67-68-69.

269 - Chapchai Nirat (THA) 69-67-69-64, David Boriboonsub (THA) 69-65-69-66, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 68-68-67-66, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 64-70-68-67.

270 - Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (IND) 71-67-64-68, Brian Harman (USA) 67-66-68-69, Seungtaek Lee (KOR) 68-65-67-70.

271 - Matthew Cheung (HKG) 69-65-72-65, Wang Wei-hsuan (TPE) 65-68-72-66, Sampson Zheng (CHN) 68-67-69-67.

272 - Berry Henson (USA) 69-69-66-68, Sam Brazel (AUS) 63-69-70-70, Chang Wei-lun (TPE) 64-71-67-70, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 68-67-67-70.

273 - Daniel Van Tonder (RSA) 67-69-72-65, Douglas Klein (AUS) 67-68-69-69, Kevin Yuan (AUS) 69-67-68-69, Jack Thompson (AUS) 72-64-68-69, Jaco Ahlers (RSA) 69-69-66-69, Ian Snyman (RSA) 69-66-68-70.

274 - Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 68-69-71-66, Yurav Premlall (RSA) 70-70-66-68, Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND) 71-67-70-66, Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 67-63-75-69.

275 - Michael Maguire (USA) 71-68-67-69.

276 - Eric McIntosh (SCO) 72-68-67-69, Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 68-67-73-68, Kosuke Hamamoto (THA) 69-70-66-71.

277 - Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA) 67-66-74-70, Hongtaek Kim (KOR) 71-65-71-70, Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 73-66-70-68, Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 67-73-69-68, Scott Hend (AUS) 70-68-73-66.

278 - Charng-Tai Sudsom (THA) 69-65-73-71, Saptak Talwar (IND) 70-68-72-68, Khalin Joshi (IND) 68-72-70-68, Austen Truslow (USA) 71-68-75-64, Jose Toledo (GTM) 71-68-76-63.

279 - Manav Shah (USA) 68-69-71-71, William Harrold (ENG) 71-68-69-71, Prom Meesawat (THA) 68-66-74-71.

280 - S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) 69-68-69-74, Hung Chien-yao (TPE) 68-72-71-69.

282 - Zhang Jin (CHN) 74-66-69-73, Poom Saksansin (THA) 71-68-72-71, Lu Wei-chih (TPE) 69-71-72-70, Huang Chi (TPE) 69-71-74-68.

283 - Wade Ormsby (AUS) 70-68-70-75, Denzel Ieremia (NZL) 70-65-74-74, David Drysdale (SCO) 68-69-74-72, Ben Jones (ENG) 69-69-75-70, Chikkarangappa S. (IND) 72-68-74-69.

284 - Aaron Wilkin (AUS) 72-68-70-74, Matt Killen (ENG) 70-70-71-73.

285 - Marcus Fraser (AUS) 74-66-75-70, Jason Knutzon (USA) 68-72-76-69.

286 - Ngai Si (MAC) 70-68-69-79, David Meyers (RSA) 71-69-73-73.

287 - Sean Ramos (PHI) 71-68-74-74.

288 - Kristoffer Broberg (SWE) 70-67-78-73, Justin Warren (AUS) 68-71-80-69.