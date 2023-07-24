Korea’s Tom Kim becomes youngest since Ballesteros to finish runner-up at The Open

Korean star Tom Kim underlined his major pedigree with a career-best joint-second finish at The Open Championship on Sunday, becoming the youngest player to finish runner-up since Seve Ballesteros in 1976.

A final round 4-under 67 for the day’s joint low score at Royal Liverpool under treacherous conditions propelled the 21-year-old to back-to-back top-10s in the majors following his joint eighth at the U.S. Open last month. The late Ballesteros was 19 when he finished tied second to Johnny Miller.

Kim, who is a two-time PGA TOUR winner, was amongst a group of four players including Jon Rahm (70), Jason Day (69) and Sepp Straka (69), who finished on 7-under 277 and six shots behind champion, Brian Harman. The American cruised to a stylish victory following a closing 70 as he became only the fifth left-hander to win a major title.

There were other Asian milestones with Shubhankar Sharma finishing an impressive tied eighth after a fine bogey-free 70 to deliver India’s first ever top-10 at The Open while Korea’s Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An, who punched his ticket to Royal Liverpool with a top-3 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open in the previous week, enjoyed career best outings in the event by finishing T20 and T23 respectively.

Asia’s best finish at The Open remains a solo second by Chinese Taipei’s “Mr” Lu Liang-huan in 1971.

Kim was thrilled with his strong week, especially after injuring his right left ankle following a slip in his rented home after an opening 74. “Played great this week,” he said. “It's very, very satisfying. It (ankle) actually lasted better today. I took off my cast and it got a lot better. Obviously coming down the stretch of a major when you're playing well, the adrenaline kind of hits. It was nice to almost forget about it a little bit, because when you're in the moment, you don't really think about it. I think today was probably the best it's been out of the three days, so kind of relieved.”





The outstanding finish moved Kim up to 14th place in the FedExCup points list on the PGA TOUR with the lucrative Playoffs looming. It was his second successive top-10 following a T6 at the Genesis Scottish Open and delivered back-to-back top-10s in the majors where he was T8 at the U.S. Open last month. Kim also became the youngest since Rory McIlroy in 2010 to post back-to-back top-10s in the majors.

As hard as Kim tried, he didn’t quite get close to Harman as the Korean youngster fought to finish as high as he could in only his second Open appearance. He opened with two bogeys in the rain and winds but fought back with two birdies and one eagle to turn in 33. Two more birdies coming home ensured he eclipsed K.J. Choi’s T8 in 2007 as Korea’s previous best finish in the Open.

“I mean, Brian was five shots ahead at the start of the day. In a major championship when you have a five-shot lead and you shoot anywhere even to under par, it's really hard to catch,” said Kim

“I was just trying to have a good finish because I'm trying to stack up those kind of good weeks and give myself confidence again. I wasn't trying to look at the leaderboard too much, but I think I took a glimpse after nine and I thought I was inside the top 10. But I forgot about it really quickly and kind of tried to keep my foot on the gas.”

Sharma, 27, enjoyed a slice of history with India’s best result in the year’s final major. The two-time DP World Tour winner produced the only bogey-free card in the final round and a top-10 result ensured a return to the Open at Royal Troon next year.

“It's amazing. Yeah, just played out of my skin. I grinded from the first hole. I don't remember the last time I've hit so many long irons into par-4s, 2-irons, 4-irons, 5-irons all day, and I struck them brilliantly, so really proud of myself the way I handled myself on the course,” said Sharma.

“I did well to make up-and-down and make pars, but back nine was just incredible ball-striking. Everything was close. Everything in those conditions with 4-irons, 5-irons in, everything was 15 to 20 feet; some were like four, five feet. I missed a four-footer, five-footer, six footer on the par-3s. Really happy. Very pleased with the way I played, and yeah, gives me a lot of confidence.”

Final-Round Notes – Sunday, July 23, 2023

Weather: Cloudy with showers. High of 64. Wind W 11-15 mph, with gusts to 21 mph.

Final Leaderboard

Pos. Player R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1st Brian Harman 67 65 69 70 271 (-13) T2 Tom Kim 74 68 68 67 277 (-7) T2 Sepp Straka 71 67 70 69 277 (-7) T2 Jason Day 72 67 69 69 277 (-7) T2 Jon Rahm 74 70 63 70 277 (-7)

Brian Harman (Winner/-13)

· Third career PGA TOUR win and first major championship title (340th career start at the age of 36 years, 6 months, 4 days)

· PGA TOUR wins (3): 2014 John Deere Classic, 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, 2023 Open Championship

· 168th start since the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship

· 6 years, 2 months, 16 days (2,268 days) since the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship

· 30th career start in a major (previous-best result: T2, 2017 U.S. Open)

· The eighth career start at The Open Championship (previous-best result: T6, 2022)

· Last five wins by six strokes or more on TOUR

Brian Harman 2023 Open Championship 6 Ryan Brehm 2022 Puerto Rico Open 6 Bryson DeChambeau 2020 U.S. Open 6 Dustin Johnson 2020 FedEx St. Jude Championship (at TPC Boston) 11 Joaquin Niemann 2019 Greenbrier Classic 6

· Players to win majors by six strokes or more in the last 25 years

Brian Harman 2023 Open Championship 6 Bryson DeChambeau 2020 U.S. Open 6 Shane Lowry 2019 Open Championship 6 Martin Kaymer 2014 U.S. Open 8 Rory McIlroy 2012 PGA Championship 8 Rory McIlroy 2011 U.S. Open 8 Louis Oosthuizen 2010 Open Championship 7 Tiger Woods 2000 Open Championship 8 Tiger Woods 2000 U.S. Open 15





· Last five players to earn first major championship title

Brian Harman 2023 Open Championship Wyndham Clark 2023 U.S. Open Cameron Smith 2022 Open Championship Matt Fitzpatrick 2022 U.S. Open Scottie Scheffler 2022 Masters Tournament

· Last five wins by left-handed players on TOUR

Brian Harman 2023 Open Championship Garrick Higgo 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree Phil Mickelson 2021 PGA Championship Phil Mickelson 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Bubba Watson 2018 Travelers Championship

· Last five wins by left-handed players in majors

Brian Harman 2023 Open Championship Phil Mickelson 2021 PGA Championship Bubba Watson 2014 Masters Tournament Phil Mickelson 2013 Open Championship Bubba Watson 2012 Masters Tournament

· Moves from No. 26 to No. 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest position of his career

· Moves from No. 18 to No. 6 in the FedExCup standings

· Projected to move to No. 3 in the United States Ryder Cup standings; the top six in the standings through the BMW Championship will automatically qualify

· 2-for-4 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR (1-for-2 in majors)

· 1-for-6 with the 36-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR (1-for-2 in majors)

· Players leading by five strokes or more through 36 holes in majors are now 9-for-9 converting to victory in the last 40 years

· Players leading by five strokes or more through 54 holes in majors are now 10-for-12 converting to victory in the last 40 years

· Entered the week with 29 top-10s on the PGA TOUR since the start of the 2017-18 season, which was the most of any player without a win in that span (now Tommy Fleetwood, 27)

Miscellaneous notes

· The top seven players on the leader board represent seven different countries (United States, South Korea, Austria, Australia, Spain, Argentina, Northern Ireland

· Tom Kim and Sepp Straka (T2) earn their first career top-five finishes in majors

· Rory McIlroy (T6) now has 20 top-10s in majors since his most recent major title (2014 PGA Championship), the most of any player in that span; McIlroy has seven top-10s in the last eight majors

· Max Homa finishes T10, his first career top-10 in a major championship (17th major start)

· World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finishes T23, snapping a streak of 18 consecutive results of T12 or better