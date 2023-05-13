Yuvraj edges past Harimohan in play-off to win Andhra Pradesh amateurs

Visakhapatnam: Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s top amateurs, won his first big event since last September as he took the IGU’s Andhra Pradesh amateur title at the East Point Golf Club. He beat Harimohan Singh in a play-off that lasted four holes after both totalled 9-under 279 for 72 holes.

Punjab lad Yuvraj, who has represented India at the Nomura Cup and the Australian amateurs besides other events, blazed through the final round in 7-under 65 as he overcame a five-shot deficit to force a playoff with Harimohan Singh (70). Yuvraj then hung in and beat Hari on the fourth play-off hole.

In 2022, Yuvraj had a stunning year with a win in Southern India and runner-up finishes in Northern and Western India and was fifth at Eastern India.

Yuvraj finished with rounds of 72-70-72 and then fired a 65, the best all week with 10 birdies and three bogeys. Yuvraj’s effort included five birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a 4-under 32. On the front nine he had five birdies against two bogeys for a 3-under 33.

Harimohan after 69-70-70 added another that included two bogeys in the last three holes. Harimohan gave it and had two eagles on back nine on the Par-5 on the 12th and 14th, but his even par front nine pushed him down. He had three birdies and two eagles, but also gave away five bogeys in his 70.

Shaurya Bhattacharya (68) was third at 5-under 283 alongside Milind Soni (68), while Sandeep Yadav (71) was fifth at 1-under 287 and Shat Mishra, who had a double bogey finish shot 72 and was sixth at even par 288.