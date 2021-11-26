Flawless Hitaashee sets course record as Amandeep, Seher lead 13th leg of Hero WPGT

Hyderabad: Hitaashee Bakshi shot one of the best rounds of the season with a ladies course record of 7-under 65 in the second round of the 13th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, setting a new mark for the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club at Hyderabad.

The round also made up for the somewhat listless 75 she had on the first day. While the sensational round of 65 took Hitaashee to tied third place, Amandeep Drall, the leader on the Hero Order of Merit, carded 5-under 67 and moved to the top of the leaderboard. Amandeep shared the lead with Seher Atwal (69) at 5-under 139.

Hitaashee is sharing the third place with sister Jahanvi, who has held the spotlight this season with three wins. Jahanvi shot 68 and was 4-under 140.

Saaniya Sharma (70) and Vani Kapoor (74), who sizzled on the back nine on the first day in her round of 67, were at 3-under 141 in fifth place. Pranavi Urs (71) shot a score similar to her first round effort to be 2-under 142.

With seven players within three shots of each other, the final round promises to be a cliff-hanger.

Amandeep Drall was bogey free on the front nine with four birdies and added two more on back nine while giving away one bogey in her 67.

Seher opened with two birdies and closed with three in a row and in between dropped shots on seventh and 11th for her 69.

The toast of the day was Hitaashee, who after a lacklustre start to the week was in stunning form. She had three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine as she closed birdie-birdie. She fed on the momentum as she had back-to-back birdies three times during the day.

Jahanvi was also bogey free like her sister but she had only two birdies on either side of the course, which yielded seven cards under the par on the second day.

With Amandeep, Seher and Hitaashee in the lead group and the next group ahead of them having Vani Kapoor, Saaniya Sharma and Jahanvi Bakshi, the stage is set for a tight finish.

Tee times for third and final round of the 13th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2021 at Boulder Hills Golf & CC, Hyderabad:

1. 8:30 am : Trimann Saluja 155; Neha Tripathi 154; Shweta Mansingh 154;

2. 8:40 am : Oviya Reddi 153; Jyotsana Singh 153; Lakhmehar Pardesi 153;

3. 8:50 am : Disha Kavery 153; Rhea P Saravanan 150; Asmitha Sathish 149;

4. 9:05 am : Ridhima Dilawari 147; Khushi Khanijau 145; Pranavi Urs 142;

5. 9:15 am : Vani Kapoor 141; Saaniya Sharma 141; Jahanvi Bakshi 140;

6. 9:25 am : Hitaashee Bakshi 140; Seher Atwal 139; Amandeep Drall 139;