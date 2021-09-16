Lakhmehar takes lead as fancied names struggle in first round of 9th leg of Hero WPGT

NOIDA: On a day when none of the players broke par, Lakhmehar Pardesi led by two shots at the end of the first round of the ninth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the NOIDA Golf Course.

Lakhmehar Pardesi, a 21-year-old from Chandigarh, who has never won on the Tour, held the lead outright for the first time. She led despite having no birdies and three bogeys.

Trimann Saluja, 19, who turned pro last year, was lying second after a round that resembled a roller-coaster. She had three birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys for a 5-over 77.

Fancied names like Jahanvi Bakshi, amateurs Avani Prashanth and Sneha Singh were all left struggling. Besides Jahanvi and Avani, two others Siddhi Kapoor and Ananya Datar, shot 78 for a tied third place, while Hitaashee Bakshi and Anousha Tripathi carded 79 each.

Six players were tied for 10th at 8-over 80, while last week’s winner, Sneha Singh shot 9-over 81.

The course played rather difficult and scoring was not easy. Birdies were few and many players did not have a single one.

Tee times of second round, Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2021 - Leg 9 at NOIDA Golf Club, NOIDA

1 8:30 AM: Khushi 90; Gauri Karhade 90; Disha Kavery 89

2 8:40 AM: Geetika Ahuja 88; Vidhatri Urs (A) 88; Ishvari Prasanna 87

3 8:50 AM: Anisha Agarwalla 86; Mehar Atwal 86; Marshneil Prasad 83

4 9:00 AM: Suchitra Ramesh 83; Afshan Fatima 82; Shagun Narain 82

5 9:15 AM: Rhea Jha 82; Oviya Reddi 82; Nishna Patel (A) 81

6 9:25 AM: Rhea P. Saravanan 81; Khushi Khanijau 81; Sneha Singh (A) 81

7 9:35 AM: Seher Atwal 80; Shweta Mansingh 80; Rishika Muralidhar (A) 80

8 9:45 AM: Jyotsana Singh 80; Saaniya Sharma 80; Neha Tripathi 80

9 10:00 AM: Anousha Tripathi 79; Hitaashee Bakshi 79; Siddhi Kapoor 78

10 10:10 AM: Avani Prashanth (A) 78; Ananya Datar 78; Jahanvi Bakshi 78

11 10:20 AM: Smriti Bhargav (A) 78; Trimann Saluja 77; Lakhmehar Pardesi 75