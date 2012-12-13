Aditi, Gurbani move up in All India Ladies Golf

Kolkata: The top seeded stars including defending champion Aditi Ashok and Gurbani Singh took their expected places in the quarter-finals of the Usha All India Ladies Matchplay Championships.



Aditi triumphed with a comfortable margin of 5&3 win over fellow Bangalorean, Anisha Padukone, while her arch rival, Gurbani Singh also moved into the next round with a tough match against yet another Bangalorean, Ankita Kedalya before winning 3 and 1. Gurbani had a fight on hands, but never really put pressure on herself.



In case both Aditi and Gurbani win their quarter-final matches, they will clash in the semi-finals, which will decide the Order of Merit winner also.



A minor upset of sorts came when Seher Atwal beat Amandeep Drall 3 and 2, while Ridhima Dilawari defeated Nikita Arjun 3 and 2. Millie Saroha by far had the toughest time beating underdog Shruti Naik 2-up on the 18th and Tvesa Malik stretched Raksha Phadke to the 18th before the latter won 1-up.



Low-key Jaipreet Ghuman slotted a bunch of birdies and beat Astha Madan 3 and 2 and Gursimar Badwal rallied from a three-hole deficit after seven to win 3 and 2 on the 16th.



Match-by-match:



Aditi Ashok beat Anisha Padukone 5&3: Aditi starting out as the favorite maintained the lead from the start after winning the first. She was 4 up after 9 holes, though neither player had any birdies. Aditi finally won the match on the 15th hole 5 and 3.



Seher Atwal beat Amandeep Drall 3&2: Amandeep Drall started as a favorite in this match but Seher took lead by winning the first two holes with pars. Seher had two birdies on 11th and 14th and beat Amandeep with her consistent play to win her match 3 & 2



Ridhima Dilawari beat Nikita Arjun 3&2: Nikita Arjun started off well to go one up after 9 hole after a beautiful birdie on the 8th. But Ridhima found her form on the back nine with a birdie and six pars to win 3 & 2.



Gurbani Singh beat Ankita Kedlaya 3&1: Gurbani started as the favorite but Ankita Kedlaya of Bangalore gave Gurbani a run for her money. Still, Gurbani held her nerve to win the match 3 & 1.



Millie Saroha v/s Shruti Naik 1-up: Millie Saroha had a tough time against the underdog of the tournament Shruti Naik. Millie played a gross score of one-under in 18 holes today with three birdies. But Shruti Naik also played well for a level par round. Millie came to the 18th leading 1-up and made a par to win what was the most keenly fought match.



Raksha Phadke beat Tvesa Malik 1-up: Raksha was three-up after 11 holes with one birdie, but Tvesa fought back and won the 12th, 13th and 16th holes to bring Raksha to the last hole. Raksha kept her cool and won the match 1 up.



Gursimar Badwal beat Vrishali Sinha 3&2: Vrishali was three-up after seven holes by winning the 1st, 4th and 5th holes, but Gursimar did not give up. She made two birdies as she rallied to win 3 & 2.



Jaipreet Ghuman beat Astha Madan 3&2: Low-key Jaipreet Ghuman had three birdies on the sixth, 13th and 15th holes to win her match 3 & 2. Jaipreet did not give Astha even once chance to come back as she played consistent golf over the 16 holes.



By Indian Sports News Network