Indian juniors ready to take on the world

Delhi: Albatross Golf India today announced the 4th Albatross International Junior Golf Championship, which will be played at Jaypee Greens Golf Resort, in Greater Noida, from November 20 to 23.



Even though there will be a fair number of foreign participants in the tournament – 38 out of a total of 124, making up more than a quarter of the field – the Albatross boys and girls are more than capable of holding their own. Indeed, it is the untiring efforts of Albatross Golf India that have allowed India’s junior golfers to gain a competitive edge wherever they might be playing. Whatever the conditions, nothing seems to faze these impressive youngsters.



The point was made by John Volz – tournament organizer of the Albatross International Junior – that increased exposure to tournament play, both at home and abroad, has led to a dramatic improvement in the youngsters’ scoring. Volz praised Albatross for contributing to the development of the junior game in India.



Volz was present at the press conference today, alongside Mohit Taneja, Brand Manager, TaylorMade-Adidas, and Rajiv Talwar, Director, Albatross Golf India. Taneja, too, commended the selfless role played by Albatross, adding that it is important to increase accessibility and awareness of the game of golf in India.



Also present at the press conference were some of the young Albatross members, among them Saarthak Chhibber, Tanishka Kumar, Akaansha Varma, Amrita Anand, Piyush Sangwan, Tanvir Kahlon, Seher Atwal and Saptak Talwar. These confident young golfers, the products of Albatross’ endeavours since 2007, are primed to take on the world at Jaypee.



The Albatross family – this is, after all, an organization made up of volunteer parents – spoke of their pride in hosting this event, and of the ground covered in the five-plus years since they came together. Much has been achieved for the benefit of the junior game by this band of admirably committed mothers and fathers.



The Albatross International Junior, sanctioned by the Albatross Junior Tour and co-sanctioned by the Hank Haney International Junior Golf Academy (USA), will carry R&A World Amateur Golf Ranking points and Junior Golf Scoreboard (USA) points, which also ranks junior golfers based on their performances in select events in the US and around the world.



Also today, the trophies, beautifully handcrafted with Swarovski crystals, were unveiled. The glittering handcrafted trophies, designed by Loka and studded with Belgian Swarovski crystals, will be presented to the winning teams and the individual category winners.