Marauders qualify for TGL cavalry round

Bombay: Mumbai Marauders – Sworde Horde gang has qualified for the cavalry round of Touche Golf League 2012. The semi-final kind of Cavarly round would be played in Bangalore next week. Marauders posted 472 at par-65 Willingdon Golf Club, for the two-day total of 918 while Trigger Happy Tigers jumped up to the second place with 454 for the total of 921. Last year’s winner of TGL, Willy Warriors slipped to the third position after shooting 463 for the total of 922.



Western Warriors remained on fourth place with a total of 933 while Bush Whackers also maintained their fifth position as they hit a total of 964.



Parthive Sanghrajka of Mumbai Marauders played a fantastic round and contributed to his team total by shooting six-over 71. Rahul Motasha from the same gang was two shots behind at eight-over 73. A known golfer of the Bombay Presidency Golf Club, Shivas Nath also assisted Marauders by hitting 13-over 78.



Mumbai Marauders will now lock horns against Ahemdabad Tigers, Bandits from Hyderabad, Classic Ambush from Delhi, Green Gang and The Avengers from Kolkata and Pin High Aces and Pin High from Bangalore. The 8 gangs will play at the Clover Greens Golf Club for a ticket to Bangkok; the Gladiator round of Touche Golf League 2012.



By Indian Sports News Network



